Hartalika Teej 2024: 10+ Wishes And Messages To Share On This Day

Hartalika Teej is one of the many auspicious festivals in the Hindu culture. Also called the Harliyali Teej, this festival is devoted to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In particular, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand commemorate the auspicious event.

Hartalika Teej 2024 Date

Hartalika Teej 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, September 6, 2024. According to Hindu mythology, Hartalika Teej is observed in the Sawan and Bhadrapada months and will be celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Trithya of Bhadrapada month.

Hartalika Teej is primarily celebrated by women who observe a waterless fast for 24 hours and immerse themselves in Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's devotion.

Hartalika Teej 2024 Wishes and Messages to share

Wishing you a joyous and blessed Hartalika Teej! May this special day bring you happiness and prosperity.

Happy Hartalika Teej! May your devotion and love for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring you all the success and joy.

On this Hartalika Teej, may your heart be filled with devotion and your life be blessed with happiness and peace. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati be with you today and always. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Wishing you a beautiful Hartalika Teej! May your fasting be fruitful and your life be blessed with love and joy.

Happy Hartalika Teej! May the divine blessings of the gods bring you health, happiness and success.

Sending you warm wishes for a joyful Hartalika Teej. May your life be filled with love, happiness and the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Happy Hartalika Teej to you and your family! May you be blessed with good health, happiness and prosperity.

Wishing you a blessed Hartalika Teej! May your devotion bring you peace and joy and may you find success in everything.

May the grace of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring you endless happiness and success. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Sending you heartfelt wishes for a blessed and joyous Hartalika Teej. May you be surrounded by love and divine blessings of God.