 Hartalika Teej 2024: 10+ Wishes And Messages To Share On This Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHartalika Teej 2024: 10+ Wishes And Messages To Share On This Day

Hartalika Teej 2024: 10+ Wishes And Messages To Share On This Day

Hartalika Teej 2024 will be observed on Friday, September 6. Check out the list of Hartalika Teej wishes and messages to share with your friends and family.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Hartalika Teej 2024 | FPJ

Hartalika Teej is one of the many auspicious festivals in the Hindu culture. Also called the Harliyali Teej, this festival is devoted to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In particular, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand commemorate the auspicious event.

Hartalika Teej 2024 Date

Hartalika Teej 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, September 6, 2024. According to Hindu mythology, Hartalika Teej is observed in the Sawan and Bhadrapada months and will be celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Trithya of Bhadrapada month.

Hartalika Teej is primarily celebrated by women who observe a waterless fast for 24 hours and immerse themselves in Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's devotion.

FPJ Shorts
‘Can’t Be Happy With Where We Are’: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Tweet On Indian Tech Sparks Debate; Says India Needs To Build Its Own Tech Stack
‘Can’t Be Happy With Where We Are’: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Tweet On Indian Tech Sparks Debate; Says India Needs To Build Its Own Tech Stack
Mumbai: School Girl Mercilessly Beaten By Gang In Versova; 'Dragged By Hair'| WATCH
Mumbai: School Girl Mercilessly Beaten By Gang In Versova; 'Dragged By Hair'| WATCH
FPJ Impact: Muslim Trust Removes ‘Mount Mary’ From School Name In Bandra After Opposition From Catholics
FPJ Impact: Muslim Trust Removes ‘Mount Mary’ From School Name In Bandra After Opposition From Catholics
FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Recognising Best Educators From Diamond Jubilee, C P Goenka, Sanjeevani World, Gopi Birla Memorial, & Aditya Birla Schools
FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Recognising Best Educators From Diamond Jubilee, C P Goenka, Sanjeevani World, Gopi Birla Memorial, & Aditya Birla Schools
Read Also
Hartalika Teej 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Date, History, Significance, Time & More
article-image

Hartalika Teej 2024 Wishes and Messages to share

Happy Hartalika Teej

Happy Hartalika Teej | FPJ

Wishing you a joyous and blessed Hartalika Teej! May this special day bring you happiness and prosperity.

Happy Hartalika Teej

Happy Hartalika Teej | FPJ

Happy Hartalika Teej! May your devotion and love for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring you all the success and joy.

Happy Hartalika Teej

Happy Hartalika Teej | FPJ

On this Hartalika Teej, may your heart be filled with devotion and your life be blessed with happiness and peace. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej

Happy Hartalika Teej | FPJ

May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati be with you today and always. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej

Happy Hartalika Teej | FPJ

Wishing you a beautiful Hartalika Teej! May your fasting be fruitful and your life be blessed with love and joy.

Happy Hartalika Teej

Happy Hartalika Teej | FPJ

Happy Hartalika Teej! May the divine blessings of the gods bring you health, happiness and success.

Happy Hartalika Teej

Happy Hartalika Teej | FPJ

Sending you warm wishes for a joyful Hartalika Teej. May your life be filled with love, happiness and the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Happy Hartalika Teej

Happy Hartalika Teej | FPJ

Happy Hartalika Teej to you and your family! May you be blessed with good health, happiness and prosperity.

Happy Hartalika Teej

Happy Hartalika Teej | FPJ

Wishing you a blessed Hartalika Teej! May your devotion bring you peace and joy and may you find success in everything.

Happy Hartalika Teej

Happy Hartalika Teej | FPJ

May the grace of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring you endless happiness and success. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej

Happy Hartalika Teej | FPJ

Sending you heartfelt wishes for a blessed and joyous Hartalika Teej. May you be surrounded by love and divine blessings of God.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hartalika Teej 2024: 10+ Wishes And Messages To Share On This Day

Hartalika Teej 2024: 10+ Wishes And Messages To Share On This Day

Hartalika Teej 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Date, History, Significance, Time & More

Hartalika Teej 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Date, History, Significance, Time & More

'There Was Less Brain Fog': Anushka Sharma Shares Benefits Of Sleeping Early And Opens Up About...

'There Was Less Brain Fog': Anushka Sharma Shares Benefits Of Sleeping Early And Opens Up About...

Anant Ambani's Vantara Foundation Offers Help Namibia To Prevent Wildlife Loss Crisis

Anant Ambani's Vantara Foundation Offers Help Namibia To Prevent Wildlife Loss Crisis

FPJ Eco Ganesha: DIY Home Decoration Tips To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

FPJ Eco Ganesha: DIY Home Decoration Tips To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi