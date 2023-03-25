Jio 'Unlimited Cricket Plans' launched with additional free data vouchers ahead of IPL 2023 | FPJ

IPL 2023 is going to be streamed on Jio Cinema and Reliance Jio has launched some special plans for cricket fans this season. The telecom service provider is offering three new prepaid recharge plans for new and existing customers.

The plans offer 3GB/day data, up to 84 days validity, and additional free data vouchers to ensure you don’t run out of data when streaming IPL 2023 over Jio’s 5G network. These base plans can further be upgraded with new Cricket Add-On packs, which will allow users to boost the total data availability associated with their plans.

These new prepaid recharge plans are of ₹219, ₹399, and ₹999. These plans come with 14 days, 28 days, and 84 days of validity, respectively. The new plans get access to Reliance Jio’s True 5G service which is currently free of charge. All three packs also get access to unlimited calling and 3GB of data per day for the duration of the pack’s validity.

Read Also From Ratan Tata to Amitabh Bachchan; 7 Famous Indian personalities who own rare Vintage Cars

Jio complements these plans with the introduction of additional data vouchers that are bundled with the plans. The ₹219 plan gets a free ₹25 voucher with 2GB of additional data while the ₹399 plan gets a ₹61 voucher with 6GB of additional data. The ₹999 plan will get a ₹241 complimentary voucher that will boost the user’s pack data by an additional 40GB.

In case, these data packages aren’t enough, Reliance Jio has rolled out Cricket Add-On plans for cricket lovers who are eager to stream live matches.

The Cricket Add-On plans are ₹ 222, ₹444, and ₹667 plan. The ₹222 add-on data plan has a validity of the base plan, while the ₹444 plan has 60 days validity and ₹667 offers 90 days validity. The ₹222 plan gets the user 50GB of additional data. The ₹444 and ₹667 plan adds an additional 100GB and 150GB worth of data, respectively, to the user’s base plan.