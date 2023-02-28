Want to know where the wealthiest Indians live? From Mukesh Ambani to Ratan Tata; CHECK PICS of their lavish residences

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 28, 2023
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia is one of the most expensive houses in India. It is located at Altamount Road, Mumbai and is valued at $1 billion
The house has 27 floors, a multi-storey garage that can accommodate over 165 cars, 9 high-speed elevators, a grand ballroom, 3 helipads, a theatre, a spa, a temple, and multiple terraced gardens
Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon has one of the most expensive residential areas in a 34-storey luxurious complex-Kingfisher Towers
Kamath Residence is 7,000 sq. ft property in Bengaluru
Adar Abad Poonawalla owns 22-acre in luxurious house in Salisbury Park, Pune’s most expensive residential areas
Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, owner of the renowned Aditya Birla Group and is one of India’s biggest and richest business tycoons
He bought Jatia House for ₹425 crore from industrialist MP Jatia’s sons which is spread across 2926 square-meter in Malabar Hill, Mumbai
Ratan Tata owns a ₹150 crore palatial house in Mumbai’s Colaba; said to be his retirement house
The house has three floors divided into seven levels and has an infinity pool at the top. There’s is also a media room, a personal gym, a sun deck, a library, a lounge and a parking space for 10-12 cars
