Is Your Sign In The Hot Seat For Mercury Retrograde Mayhem? Read On To Know More

Communication, intelligence, and business are ruled by Mercury. Therefore, its transit and retrograde usually impact these three factors of life. One’s logical instinct is also sharper than usual. Mercury travels to Aries on March 26th and goes retrograde there from April 2nd.

Mars, the ruler of Aries (a Fire sign), is an action-oriented planet. So, when Mercury visits Aries, it gets a booster dose. Communication can no longer be frivolous. They have to be backed by action. Intense, action-focused communication can be the USP of this Mercury trip to Aries. Add some Mars-characterised aggression to it, and you might just be ready for some explosions and fireworks. Youth will be impacted most by this transit as they will be forced to walk their talk.

Mercury influences business communications, therefore, professions where communications skills matter will be affected during this travel to Aries. If you are in the legal profession, then expect wins thanks to your fiery speeches and arguments. But mind it. Don’t go overboard in arguments with friends and family, peers and bosses. That might lead to misunderstandings; especially since Mercury goes retrograde in Aries from April 2. It will travel back to Pisces and then start its journey back to Aries from April 25.

While most signs are going to see the impact of fiery conversations with Mercury, some might just be benefiting more from this.

Aries

All the action is happening in your sign. Your firebrand attitude aided by Mercury in your sign will help you articulate your conversations for the first week. However, be a little cautious in the latter half of April. Bite your tongue when you want to make an intelligent retort. It might not be taken in the vein you mean it and lead to unnecessary complications. Love life will be good. If married, the bond will strengthen leading to marital bliss. You might travel with your loved one.



Gemini

Good time to bond with your mother. She will guide you and help you make fruitful financial decisions. This is overall a beneficial time for the Geminians. Business profits, unexpected bonuses, or sudden inheritance – anything is possible. If there has been a pending issue related to real estate, that will be resolved, and the outcome will be in your favour. Love life will be good and communication with your partner will improve.



Cancer

Family time folks! Get on to the family bandwagon and plan that long pending vacay. Just ensure that if you plan to travel post-April 2nd, then you double-check all arrangements. Siblings, parents and children; all are in your team during this time. Make the most of this. Relationships with your peers at work will also see a definite improvement. Your contribution to the team projects and other work will be noticed and appreciated by peers and superiors.

Scorpio

Be cautious guys. This Mercury travel is not so good for you. While you might have fire in your belly and full of great ideas, stop in your tracks. This is not the best time to present them. Secret enemies at work will not allow you to succeed. They will either goof up your work or bad mouth you. Just be aware of this and keep your ideas secret. Work on them in secret and present them after the retrograde is over. You can, meanwhile, also get your paperwork ready for loans to launch your own business.



Pisces

Travel and tourism businesses will see a boom. So, if that’s your beat, expect profits. This is also time for your intellectual pursuits. That will yield you financial benefits. Your communication skills will help you gain public attention and support for your endeavours. Your spouse will come up with an idea that will help you attain financial gains or encourage partnerships that will be financially beneficial.