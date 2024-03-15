Rahu And Ketu's Transit: See Which Zodiac Signs Are Affected The Most

Ketu, the lower half Rahu, is a shadow planet. Legend goes that after the Amrut Manthan, when Mohini was distributing Amrut (first to the Gods) a demon called Rahu disguised himself as God and stood in the queue. Mohini, who was none other than Lord Vishnu in her avatar, slayed the head of Rahu. But since he already had a few drops of Amrut, he didn’t die. Two parts of Rahu – head and body went to Lord Shiva for justice. With his blessings, Rahu and Ketu were added to the list of planets – as shadow planets with the power to shadow other planets for a while, with limited power. But, today, most often the ‘drishti’ of Rahu and Ketu is considered to be negative.

However, that’s not totally true. Rahu and Ketu’s transit quite often helps a lot of zodiac signs. Ketu started its journey in October 2023 and entered Virgo where it will stay till 2025. This travel will bestow abundance on quite a few signs. Communication skills of most of us will be enhanced as Virgo is ruled by Mercury and Ketu will boost its powers.

While in Virgo, Ketu has moved into Hasta nakshatra from March 4. Ketu is known for its lonely and detached nature. Virgo is an Earth sign. Hasta is known for its creativity and skills. This means many of us will be prompted to do creative activities selflessly.

Success in business due to creative actions for the betterment of others is a possibility. Careers will see a jump if we use our communication skills well.

Read Also Guiding Light: Shani Rahu Ketu

Health might be a concern for many. Keeping a balanced diet and a good routine is advisable. Digestive issues can crop up if we neglect them. Ketu will initiate a cleansing process — mentally, spiritually and physically. Detox yourself for better health. Detach from relationships and acquaintances that don’t add value to your life.

Let us see what impact this move of Ketu will have on some of the signs.

Taurus

Success is on your way Taureans. Though you might feel success you achieve is lesser than your efforts; just look at others and you will realise that you are far better placed than most. Children may cause concern. Or it may be the baby boom time for the yet childless. Ketu will bestow creative intellect to pull you out of tight situations easily.

Gemini

Success and profits in business are indicated. If you are in a job, then your superiors will appreciate your efforts. New responsibility, new department or promotion are possible. You might travel abroad for work or will be head hunted by a company for a better job elsewhere. You will have to step out of your comfort zone.

Virgo

Spirituality is the key word for this Earth sign where all the activity is happening. You might travel for spiritual tourism to destinations that bring inner peace to you. Detachment for materialistic things might increase. This is a good time to follow your heart and do the unconventional. It will yield favourable results.