How Indian Sweets Should Be Eaten To Avoid Side Effects

The festive season and religious events are upon us. And it means time to not just fast, but also partake in sweets that are as diverse as our country. However, many tell us to avoid them. But you can eat them by following Ayurveda and understanding when and how to eat them. Follow these Ayurvedic tips, along with including Patanjali in your healthy living.

Health Issues with Indian Sweets

While Indian sweets are delicious and addictive, they contain a slightly high level of sugar depending on the type. But the high sugar content, unchecked eating, low dental hygiene, and little to no exercise routine can result in obesity, dental troubles, diabetes, heart issues, and more.

Weight gain is a high possibility and can impact your metabolism. The high sugar content triggers hunger hormones. They make you want to eat more. With unlimited consumption, the sugar content provides energy that will keep you on edge. Too many sweets can also lead to skin troubles.

As per Ayurveda, excessive eating of processed Indian sweets leads to an imbalance in Ama or toxins and can cause health troubles like digestive troubles, inflammation, and liver issues. Thus, it offers tips on eating Indian sweets the right way. Patanjali works on the Ayurvedic basis to provide products.

How to Eat Indian Sweets Healthily

Moderation: The key to consuming Indian sweets without trouble is to consume them in small amounts. Portion control is advisable.

Ingredients: Many Indian sweets use natural ingredients like milk, jaggery, besan, cardamom, peanuts, flax seeds, coconut, etc. Choose those with them for their health qualities.

Timing: The right time can help the body absorb the goodness of the naturally made Indian sweets and give energy. Eat in the morning, mid-morning, and late afternoon.

Options: These days, you will find naturally made, sugar-free, and healthy Indian sweets. Choose these ones. Also, read the labels to understand the ingredients used.

Patanjali offers many Indian sweets with good Ayurvedic ingredients. The Patanjali Kaju Katli(500 Gms) with 50% cashews, khoya, and sugar is a healthy choice. The same applies to Patanjali Milk Cake (500 Gms) with full cream milk, ghee, almond, pistachio, cardamom powder, and more.

Patanjali Rasgulla (1 Kgs) is made from the finest ingredients, is authentic, and has a delectable taste. Or pick the Patanjali Soan Papdi (Elaichi) (250 Gms and 500 Gms). Made from multi-grains and elaichi, the crisp and flaky sweet is a great anytime choice.

Try Patanjali Gulab Jamun (1 kg) made with milk solids and flour and dipped in sugar syrup. Have it for special occasions like festivals. Or choose Patanjali Peda (500 Gms) to make religious or special occasions extra special.

The healthy options include the Patanjali Dry Fruit Laddu (500 Gms) that has dates, honey, almond, cashew, raisin, desiccated coconut, Gond, ghee, and poppy seeds. Pick Patanjali Aarogya Poushtik Ladoo (500 Gms), a health option made from whole wheat flour, sugar, and ghee, flavoured with almonds and garnished with saffron. This tasty option has medicinal value.

Indian sweets are a great choice to include in your healthy lifestyle if eaten right, with Ayurvedic tips and opting for Patanjali options.