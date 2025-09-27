 Happy Durga Puja 2025: 25+ Durga Puja Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share For Navratri
Happy Durga Puja 2025: 25+ Durga Puja Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share For Navratri

Durga Puja is a significant Hindu celebration, especially for Bengalis, commemorating the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, representing the conquest of good over evil.

Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
Durga Puja is also known as Durgotsava. Durgotsava refers to all five days of festivity, and these five days are observed as Maha Sashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Vijaya Dashami.

Durga Puja is a significant Hindu celebration, especially for Bengalis, commemorating the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, representing the conquest of good over evil. The celebration signifies the yearly return of Goddess Durga to her maternal home, featuring lavish public festivities with intricate decorations and pandals.

Durga Puja 2025 dates

Durga Puja will be observed from September 28, 2025 and it will end on October 2, 2025.

September 28: Maha Sashthi

September 29: Maha Saptami

September 30: Maha Ashtami

October 1: Maha Navami

October 2: Vijaya Dashami

25+ Happy Durga Puja 2025 wishes and messages

