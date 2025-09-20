Durga Puja 2025: Auspicious Colours To Wear For Maa Durga Celebration & Their Significance

Photo Credit: FPJ

The auspicious celebration of Durga Puja is just around the corner. Streets across Bengal and beyond come alive with lights, music, and artistic pandals, while devotees immerse themselves in rituals honouring Goddess Durga. At its heart, the celebration symbolises the triumph of good over evil, recalling Maa Durga’s victory over Mahishasura. And just like rituals and feasts, colours play a key role in this grand festivity.

Durga Puja | Canva

Durga Puja 2025 dates

This year, the divine celebration will be observed from September 28 to October 2, 2025. Each day has its own ritual significance:

September 28: Maha Sashthi

September 29: Maha Saptami

September 30: Maha Ashtami

October 1: Maha Navami

October 2: Vijaya Dashami

As families reunite, women drape themselves in stunning sarees, men dress in traditional kurtas, and everyone embraces vibrant colours that mirror the spirit of the festival.

Auspicious colours to wear during Durga Puja

While there isn't a rigid dress code, every day of the celebration carries its own vibe, reflected in the colours devotees choose to wear. Here’s a day-wise guide to help you look festive while honouring tradition:

Day 1 – Sashthi (September 28): Welcome the Goddess in bold hues like maroon, navy, or black, symbolising strength and devotion.

Day 2 – Saptami (September 29): Embrace cheerful tones such as orange, teal, or turquoise, reflecting energy and optimism.

Day 3 – Ashtami (September 30): This is the most sacred day, marked by purity, making white the colour of choice.

Day 4 – Navami (September 1): Deck up in red silk or bridal hues, honouring Maa Durga’s royal and powerful form.

Day 5 – Dashami (September 2): The farewell of the Goddess, celebrated with white saris and red sindoor, especially during the iconic sindoor khela.

Traditional choices

For Bengali women, the Dhakai Jamdani and Baluchari saris remain evergreen classics, often paired with red bindis, alta, and gold jewellery. Men traditionally opt for crisp dhotis or kurta-pyjamas in festive tones.