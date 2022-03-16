Holi 2022: From 'Rang Barse' to 'Lahu Munh Lag Gaya', 5 songs to add more colour to your festival

Holi is a popular Hindu festival. It is commonly known as “the festival of colours” and “the festival of spring.” It celebrates the triumph of good over evil. This year, Holi will be observed on March 18, 2022 (Friday). Whereas, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 17, 2022.

Here are 5 songs to add more colour to your festival:

Rang Barse: The song from the Silsila is the popular number during the time of Holi festival, people just can’t stop themselves when they hear the song and starts dancing.

‘Badri Ki Dulhania’ (Title Track) has been sung by ace vocalists Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur and, Ikka on the tunes of music director Tanishk Bagchi and the same has been penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The song is full of bright colours, and, lavish sets which will make you fall in love with it.

Do Me A Favour, Lets Play Holi: The flirty song from the movie Waqt: Race against time is popular among the youngster; if you have a crush dancing around you you can say ‘Do Me A Favour, Let’s Play Holi’.

Balam Pichkari: The magical pair in Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone has most fun loving song from the movie ‘Ye Jawani Hai Deewani’, the groovy hit number gets us all mimicking the steps and singing along as loud as we can.

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya: the song from the movie ‘Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela’ is love number but full of colours, colours have always been important to the cinema of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The way he encircles the lead pair Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in swirls of colours makes Holi the most erotic festival seen on screen.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:42 AM IST