Holika Dahan 2022: Here’s why demoness Holika is worshiped on this 'Holi' day

An ancient Hindu festival, holds to signify the win of good over evil, also marks the beginning of the spring or harvest season. This year, Holi (Ranga panchami) will be celebrated on March 18, 2022 (Friday). Whereas, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 17, 2022.

According to the Bhagvata Purana, King Hiranyakashipu grew evil and arrogant and defied praying to the Hindu God, Lord Vishnu. On account of a vow granted to him, he could not be killed by a human or animal, during the day or during the night, with any kind of weapon, neither inside his house nor outside his house. This made him further arrogant and he demanded that the subjects in his kingdom pray only to him.

This was, however, unacceptable to his young son, Prahlad, who was in fact an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu, who he also called Lord Narayana. Hiranyakashipu's anger knew no bounds each time he would see his son praying to the Lord and he made several attempts to kill him.

Finally, after each attempt met with failure, he asked his sister, Holika, to enter a blazing fire with Prahlad. Hiranyakashipu was aware that his sister had a boon whereby which she could get out of a fire unscathed.

Holika sat with Prahlad on her lap, amidst the flames. During this period, Prahlad kept chanting Lord Narayana's name, asking him to save him, and ironically Holika was burnt into ashes, while he survived.

The festival Holi thus derives its name from Holika, a reminder for all that good always triumphs over evil.

In short, it is evident in the ancient Hindu scriptures that Holika was created to ward off all fears. She happens to be a symbol of power, wealth and prosperity and could bestow those to her worshipers. Hence, Holika is worshipped along with Prahlada before the rituals of fire - Holika Dahan.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:26 AM IST