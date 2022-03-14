Holi 2022: Date, tithi, significance - Here's all you need to know

Holi is a popular Hindu festival. It is commonly known as “the festival of colours” and “the festival of spring.” It celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

This year, Holi will be observed on March 18, 2022 (Friday). Whereas, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 17, 2022.

Significance:

Holi is a religious festival celebrated by Hindus all over the world. Holi is considered as second biggest festival in Hindu calendar after Diwali.

Holi marks the arrival of the spring harvest season and the end of winter in the country. The festival of Holi is celebrated in the month of Phalguna of the Hindu calendar and the festivities start on the evening of Purnima.

It's a day to forgive and make peace with everyone around us.

The festival of Holi is celebrated for two days. The first day of Holi is known as Holika Dahan. On this day, bonfires are lit after sunset at the right muhurat.

The second day of Holi is known as Rangwali Holi as people play with colours. The main Holi day is also known as Dhulandi/Dhulendi/Dhuleti/Dhulheti.

Holi: Date, Time and Tithi for Mumbai

Holika Dahan: March 17, 2022

Holi: March 18, 2022

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 01:29 PM on Mar 17, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:47 PM on Mar 18, 2022

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 02:11 PM IST