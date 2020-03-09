Holi 2020: Want to have a 'bhang' on party? Here's where you can find it in Mumbai

The festival of colours is here and with bhang being synonymous to Holi, it has become a prerequisite for a bang on/ 'bhang' on party. While in Varanasi, Jaipur and Jodhpur it’s openly sold and consumed in the form of the famous bhang lassis and thandais, a few other villages in the rural areas of Uttarakhand even prepare a lip-smacking chatni from bhang.
Bhang is made by drying, grinding and making a paste of the buds and leaves of cannabis. The paste is then added to beverages and other food items. The edible mixture is known to relieve anxiety and cause a feeling of euphoria. Bhang, widely known as Lord Shiva’s favourite remedy is consumed widely on the auspicious festival of Holi, to experience dream-like psychotic effects and to elevate spirits. It is used in gujias, laddoos, pakoras and milk-based beverages known as thandais.
The legality of the drug is unclear, however, it’s easily available on Holi. The drug has a few names like bhang, goli, mango goli and minar. While there are a few licensed shops in Uttar Pradesh, finding it in Mumbai can be a task. However, one in every five pan shop sells Bhang on the occasion of Holi. So if you're looking to get your hands-on this intoxicating mixture, you can try your luck out at the pan shops in the city.
Have fun hunting!
