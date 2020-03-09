Holi 2020 Recipes: Gulab Jamun Mousse, Chilli Cheese Samosa, Gujiya and more

Ingredients:

Maida 3 cups.

Curd 1 cup.

Corn Flour ½ cup.

Sugar 3 cups.

Saffron 5 strands

Cardamom Powder 1-2 tsp.

Ghee 4- 5 tbsp.

Baking Soda 2 tbsp.

Sunflower Oil 4 cups.

Water 4 glass.

Rose Essence 4 tsp

Edible Food Colour 2- 3 drops.

Milk ½ cup.

Method:

For making this dessert recipe, mix maida, corn flour and baking soda in a bowl. Add ghee and orange food colour in the above mixture. To make a thick batter, add curd and water. Mix well until it is thick but has a pouring consistency. Keep it aside for 8 hours or overnight. 8-10 hours. To make the sugar syrup, heat water in a pan over medium flame. Add sugar and mix until fully dissolved. Simmer the syrup until it attains one string consistency. Add saffron, cardamom powder and rose essence. Stir well.

Heat oil in a pan over medium flame for deep frying. Now fill the jalebi batter in a muslin cloth and pierce a small hole in the cloth. Squeeze the muslin cloth to make concentric circles. Fry till jalebis are crisp and golden.

Soak the jalebis in sugar syrup for 2-3 minutes. Ensure that the sugar syrup is warm and not very hot. Now remove from the syrup and place it on a tray lined with butter paper or foil. Decorate with silver foil and serve the jalebis hot, warm or at room temperature with creamy Rabri.

Serve Hot Jalebi along with milk.