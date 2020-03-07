Holi 2020: 5 spots in Mumbai hosting special parties

The festival of colours, Holi, is around the corner and if you don't have any plans ready yet for 10th March 2020, then here is a list of events you can consider bookmarking.

Take a pick and choose a party in Mumbai that matches your vibe. Here you go:

1) Rang Utsaav - Mumbai's Biggest VVIP Holi

With two stages including a 360 degree techno stage, Bollywood music and dhol tasha, this party with the crème de la crème of Mumbai is surely going to be a massive entertainer. Sip on bhaang and groove to your favourite music!

What’s best? There will be free organic colours (VIP and MIP) and free drinking water for all.

Location: The Lalit Mumbai, Sahar Airport Rd, Navpada, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400059.

Time: 9am

Prices: INR 500 onwards

Contact: 8369824997, 9987603114, 7777052330

2) Colour Splash - Mumbai's Biggest Holi Festival 2020

This Holi make your celebrations extremely exciting by having a blast at one of the most luxurious properties in the city. Enjoy attractions like rain dance, Punjabi dhol, live band, Puneri dhol, and a thandai stall among others. Moreover, shake your leg to music played by an extensive and popular artist line-up.

Location: The Country Club, AndheriA/723, Opp. Kia Park, Veera Desai Road, Prathmesh Complex, Andheri (West) Mumbai - 400053

Time: 10am

Price: INR 500 onwards