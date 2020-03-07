Holi 2020: 5 spots in Mumbai hosting special parties

The festival of colours, Holi, is around the corner and if you don't have any plans ready yet for 10th March 2020, then here is a list of events you can consider bookmarking.
Take a pick and choose a party in Mumbai that matches your vibe. Here you go:
1) Rang Utsaav - Mumbai's Biggest VVIP Holi
With two stages including a 360 degree techno stage, Bollywood music and dhol tasha, this party with the crème de la crème of Mumbai is surely going to be a massive entertainer. Sip on bhaang and groove to your favourite music!
What’s best? There will be free organic colours (VIP and MIP) and free drinking water for all.
Location: The Lalit Mumbai, Sahar Airport Rd, Navpada, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400059.
Time: 9am
Prices: INR 500 onwards
Contact: 8369824997, 9987603114, 7777052330
2) Colour Splash - Mumbai's Biggest Holi Festival 2020
This Holi make your celebrations extremely exciting by having a blast at one of the most luxurious properties in the city. Enjoy attractions like rain dance, Punjabi dhol, live band, Puneri dhol, and a thandai stall among others. Moreover, shake your leg to music played by an extensive and popular artist line-up.
Location: The Country Club, AndheriA/723, Opp. Kia Park, Veera Desai Road, Prathmesh Complex, Andheri (West) Mumbai - 400053
Time: 10am
Price: INR 500 onwards
3) Zoom Holi Fest 2020
The Zoom Holi Fest is back and this time it is bigger, better and bolder. Be a part of this huge celebration and enjoy enthralling performances by leading music artists of the industry including Amit Trivedi, Nucleya and DJ Sumit.
What's best? Binge on unlimited gourmet food and sip on premium alcohol and wines, exclusively catered by TAJ. Also, await surprise appearances by some of the biggest stars of tinsel town.
Location: Taj lands End, Byramji Jeejeebhoy Road, Near Band Stand, Bandra West, Mumbai.
Time: 10am
Price: 3,250 onwards (including unlimited food and beverage)
For Bulk Booking inquiries, please reach out on 022-489-32189 / corporatebookings@insider.in
4) Bollyboom Holi Bash
Want to enjoy a star-studded Holi this 2020? Then get to spend the festival of colours with the who's who of the silver screen. Don't miss the chance to dance to your hearts content on Bollywood hits and enjoy sipping thandai and your favourite drinks.
Location: MMRDA grounds, BKC Road, G Block, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai.
Time: 10 am
Price: INR 499 onwards
Contact: +912226590001
5) The Holi Tandav
Surrounded by lush greenery, this location is ideal for a breezy Holi party. Want a party that is high on fun? Then attend the Holi Tandav this year.
Location: Blossom Lawn, Near Satya Sai Baba Temple, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri East, Mumbai.
Time: 10 am
Price: INR 350 onwards
Contact: +918928963926
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)