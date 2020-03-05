Holi 2020: Significance of the festival, Puja Timings and Vidhi

An ancient Hindu festival, Holi is celebrated by some Hindu and non-Hindu communities as well across the country. The festival along with signifying good over evil, also marks the beginning of the spring or harvest season.

The Legend

According to the Bhagvata Purana, King Hiranyakashipu grew evil and arrogant and defied praying to the Hindu God, Lord Vishnu. On account of a vow granted to him, he could not be killed by a human or animal, during the day or during the night, with any kind of weapon, neither inside his house nor outside his house. This made him further arrogant and he demanded that the subjects in his kingdom pray only to him.

This was, however, unacceptable to his young son, Prahlad, who was in fact an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu, who he also called Lord Narayana. Hiranyakashipu's anger knew no bounds each time he would see his son praying to the Lord and he made several attempts to kill him.

Finally, after each attempt met with failure, he asked his sister, Holika, to enter a blazing fire with Prahlad. Hiranyakashipu was aware that his sister had a boon whereby which she could get out of a fire unscathed.

Holika sat with Prahlad on her lap, amidst the flames. During this period, Prahlad kept chanting Lord Narayana's name, asking him to save him, and ironically Holika was burnt into ashes, while he survived.

The festival Holi thus derives its name from Holika, a reminder for all that good always triumphs over evil.

The Festival

A day before Holi (Holika Dahan), several states across the country celebrate the festival, wherein effigies of Holika are burnt and people rejoice, shouting, 'Holi Hai', meaning 'It is Holi'. Some offer gram and stalks from the harvest into the bonfire. Most people clean their homes by burning unwanted or dirty articles from their household.

On the day of Holi, people meet friends, family and neighbours and smear different coloured powders (gulal) on each other's faces. People also throw coloured water (rang) on one another, thus this day is also known as, 'The Festival of Colours'. It is believed that each colour is symbolic for different things. For instance, red symbolises love and fertility, green stands for new beginnings and blue represents the colour of Lord Krishna.

Most people enjoy dancing on loud music and eating an array of sumptuous sweets and snacks prepared especially for the festival.

Preparation

The significance of performing puja on this day (Holika Dahan) is that it is believed by doing so one can conquer all their fears. Performing the vidhi at the right time can be auspicious, however, doing so at a wrong hour can bring misfortune and ill luck.

The samagri (materials) required for the puja includes; beads made of cow dung, one bowl of water, raw cotton thread, unbroken pieces of moong and rice, coconut, batasha, and incense sticks (agarbatti) or dhoop.

The place where the Holika is prepared, is first rinsed extremely well, some people use holy water from the Ganges river for the same. A wooden pole is placed, surrounding which garlands of toys made up cow dung are kept. Idols of Holika and weapons like swords and shields (all made up of cow dung) are added to the pile. Pieces of wood, dried leaves, twigs and branches are predominantly used to make the bonfire.

Puja Vidhi

Keep all the ingredients in the puja thali (plate) along with a small pot of water. One must sit facing the North or East direction while performing the puja.

People chant mantras, offer the samagri into the bonfire and then three/five/seven rounds of raw cotton yarn are tied around bonfire. Subsequently, people seek blessings of Lord Vishnu and touch the feet of elders in the family.

Mantra to chant while Puja

अहकूटा भयत्रस्तैः कृता त्वं होलि बालिशैः

अतस्वां पूजयिष्यामि भूति-भूति प्रदायिनीम्‌

Puja Tithi

This year, Holika Dahan is on the 9th of March, while Holi is on 10th March.

The perfect timing for Holika Dahan in Mumbai is from 18:47 to 21:11.