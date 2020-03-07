Holi 2020: Rabindra Bharti University VC resigns over vulgar Tagore lyrics

Rabindra Bharati University Vice-Chancellor Sabysachi Basu Roychowdhury resigned on Friday night taking responsibility for the controversy that erupted over some young women writing obscene words on their upper back with ‘gulaal’ using distorted lyrics of Rabindra Sangeet during the Basantotsav (spring festival) organised by the institution.

Sources said Basu Roychowdhury sent his resignation to Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhabkhar, the ex-officio chancellor.

The vice-chancellor also came under pressure from the government and the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad after the university authorities filed a police complaint against “unidentified people” for the shameful incident.

There was a furore after photos of Thursday’s incident went viral, as eminent persons demanded ‘strong punishment’ for the perpetrators, who were students of college in Hooghly district.

After the university lodged the general diary at the Sinthee police station, the accused reached the campus and apologised for their ‘mistake’ to the authorities and the student council.

Their guardians later escorted them to the police station where they gave written apology letters promising not to repeat the mistakes.

After the programme was over, a number of images became viral on Facebook showing the cuss words written on the upper back of some young women. Some other obscenities were seen written on the chest of a few young men.