Mumbai Food Guide: Inside Lower Parel's New Immersive Restaurant Luna Et Sol That's Taking Over Every Instagram Reel

If there’s one space redefining Mumbai’s dining-and-nightlife circuit right now, it’s Luna Et Sol. The restaurant-bar has become that viral reel you keep stumbling upon- the one with the dancing lights, the surreal ceiling, and the kind of ambience that feels lifted straight from a dream. But what exactly is fueling this citywide obsession?

A living canvas above your head

The magic begins the moment you look up. Luna Et Sol’s ceiling isn’t just decor- it’s a spectacle. Projected scenes shift from golden skies to constellations, from soft snowfall to gentle rainfall, creating a universe that transforms from sunrise warm to starlit mystery. No two minutes ever look the same, which is why Instagram can’t stop looping it. It’s a space built for visual storytelling- and reels love motion, colour, and drama. Luna Et Sol offers all three in abundance.

Daytime serenity, Nighttime seduction

By day, the restaurant is a rustic Alpine retreat- candles flicker, chimneys crackle, and textured blankets tempt guests to linger. But once night falls, the energy deepens. Two dynamic bars ignite the space with rhythm, and the enigmatic Red Room adds an irresistible air of intrigue. This dual personality, serene by day, seductive by night- gives creators endless content moods to play with.

A kitchen rooted in authentic craft

At the centre of Luna Et Sol’s culinary soul is Chef Jason Hudanish, whose three decades of expertise shape a menu that honours tradition with refined clarity. Expect French precision, Swiss Alpine sincerity, and Italian simplicity woven into dishes that are ingredient-forward, comforting, yet elevated. It’s food that photographs beautifully but tastes even better.

Cocktails that tell cosmic stories

The bar isn’t just a bar- it’s an orbit of imagination. Corporate Mixologist Aniket Rawool draws inspiration from the nine planets, crafting signature cocktails that embody each world’s personality. From Mercury’s smoky spice to Neptune’s floral effervescence, every drink is theatre in a glass, engineered for both the palate and the camera.

Luna Et Sol isn’t simply a restaurant; it’s an experience choreographed by light, time, craft, and imagination. No wonder it’s the reel that refuses to leave your feed- everyone wants a taste of its magic.

Tip: Make your reservations beforehand since there is minimal to no chance of getting a table if you walk-in. Try reaching on time to experience the dining under the sky projection.