Holi 2020: How to dress like B-town beauty; inspired by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others

Holi 2020 is here and if you're looking for the perfect outfit inspiration, we've got you covered! Bollywood has not only given us some of the most iconic tracks to groove to, but B-town beauties have also set some major fashion goals with their Holi looks.
While Holi is all about letting loose and partying hard, we do understand your need to look your best and make a fashion statement. Whether it's a house party, a Holi bash or a music concert, here's your fashion guide for Holi 2020, inspired by Deepika, Alia, Priyanka and more:
1. Deepika Padukone's look in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
This one is our favourite look for the festival of colours and ergo deserves the first spot on the list. Deepika's look from Balam Pichkari track is the perfect look for a music festival or a fun Holi bash. If you prefer something comfy and edgy at the same time, pair that old Kurti lying in your cupboard with a pair of shorts. Add a pair of flats and prep your hair and skin well to achieve this perfect Holi look.
2. Deepika Padukone in 'Ramleela'
Taking another cue from leggy lass Deepika Padukone, this one is perfect for those who're planning to rock a desi look. Sport your old lehenga from that Diwali party, add antique jewellery and you can even opt for a pair of sneakers for comfort.
With a messy bun, smoky eyes with kohl and some waterproof mascara, you will definitely grab the attention of your crush!
3. Alia Bhatt's look from Two States
Although carrying off a long-skirt is tricky, a tank top can never go wrong! Taking inspiration from Alia's look, you can wear a colourful long skirt/ghagra with a contrasting coloured tank-top to achieve a picture-perfect Holi look.
4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look from Action Replay
Do you have an old worn-out kurti that you don't want to pair with a typical jeans? Opt for a colourful salwar and add a bright neon dupatta. This look inspired by Aishwarya Rai is perfect for a pooja or family gathering. Add a pair of jhumkas and Kolhapuris to give it the perfect b-town beauty touch.
5. Katrina Kaif in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
For those who're confused about what to wear on Holi 2020, pair a simple tank top with a pair of distressed blue jeans.
P.s.: Please ditch the gamucha
6. Priyanka Chopra's look from Waqt- The race
As much as we love the track 'Do me a favour let's play Holi', we also love PeeCee's monochrome traditional outfit. Opt for colours like red, pink, orange and peach for the perfect Holi look. Oil your hair well and prevent the damage by braiding it down. Mascara clad lashes, kajal and a tinted lip gloss is perfect to complete your Bollywood beauty look this Holi.
