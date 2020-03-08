Holi 2020: How to dress like B-town beauty; inspired by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others

Holi 2020 is here and if you're looking for the perfect outfit inspiration, we've got you covered! Bollywood has not only given us some of the most iconic tracks to groove to, but B-town beauties have also set some major fashion goals with their Holi looks.

While Holi is all about letting loose and partying hard, we do understand your need to look your best and make a fashion statement. Whether it's a house party, a Holi bash or a music concert, here's your fashion guide for Holi 2020, inspired by Deepika, Alia, Priyanka and more:

1. Deepika Padukone's look in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

This one is our favourite look for the festival of colours and ergo deserves the first spot on the list. Deepika's look from Balam Pichkari track is the perfect look for a music festival or a fun Holi bash. If you prefer something comfy and edgy at the same time, pair that old Kurti lying in your cupboard with a pair of shorts. Add a pair of flats and prep your hair and skin well to achieve this perfect Holi look.