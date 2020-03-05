Holi 2020: From Balam Pichkari to Jai Jai Shivshankar, Bollywood songs that are a must on your playlist

Holi 2020 is just around the corner and it's impossible to celebrate the festival of colours without these iconic Bollywood tracks!

Holi isn't just the festival of colours but also the festival of parties. And every party is incomplete without a good playlist. Whether it's Deepika Padukone dancing her heart out in Balam Pichkari or Amitabh Bachchan and Hema's chemistry in Holi Khele Raghuveera, Bollywood has immortalised the festival of colours for us. Over the decades, it has given us a wide range of songs that have become a prerequisite for every Holi party.

From Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Rang Barse to Deepika Padukone's Balam Pichkare and a few other new songs, here's a list of songs that are a must on your playlist this year: