Maha Shivratri 2020: Why Lord Shiva consumed weed

Cannabis, marijuana, weed, ganja, pot, the multi-christened plant that can take one to a different dimension, which served as Lord Shiva’s remedy, has an unclear status of legality in India.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, which marks the day Lord Shiva saved the universe from darkness and married goddess Parvati, cannabis takes the mandate spotlight as devotees flock at Pashupati, one of Nepal's holiest Hindu temples, in the capital city of Kathmandu.

Grabbing onto clay pipes or chillam and smoking pot, dreadlocked sadhus make way to station their belongings and share this ‘prasad’. Some call it as a means to acquire euphoria, others use it to stave off worldly desires.