Maha Shivratri: Is February 21 a Dry Day in Mumbai?

Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival and is celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the new moon day in the month of Magha.
In 2020, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 21. However, the day will be a dry day in Mumbai i.e, alcohol sale will be prohibited on the day.
In order to respect religious or patriotic sentiments of the public, the government has declared some specific days as dry days. On these days, all the liquor shops are supposed to remain shut and Maha Shivratri is one of those days.
There are many legends of the origin and history of Maha Shivratri. According to a legend, it is the night when Shiva and Parvati got married. According to another legend, Shivratri is the day when Lord Shiva gulped the Halahala, the deadly poison produced during Samudra Manthan, which was capable of destroying the entire world. He held it in his throat due to which his throat turned blue. Hence, he is also called Neelakantha (the blue-throated one).
Hindus observe fast on the day, chant hymns in Shiva temples and offer milk to Shivlingam.
