Thank us later: Here's a complete list of 2020 dry days in Mumbai

When you are about to go hangout with your pals and after arriving at the place you understand that it is a dry day. This feeling cannot be put into words. Hence, to give this huge disappointment a miss, here is a complete list of 2020 dry days in Mumbai:

January-

January 15: Makar Sankranti

January 26: Republic Day

January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas

February-

February 18: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

February 21: Maha Shivratri

March-

March 10: Holi

April-

April 2: Ram Navmi

April 6: Mahavir Jayanti

April 10: Good Friday

May-

May 1: Maharashtra Day

May 7: Buddha Purnima

May 25: Eid Ul Fitr

June-

Have a blast in June as there aren't any dry days in the month.

July-

July 1: Ashadi Ekadashi

July 31: Bakri Eid

August-

August 12: Janmashtami

August 15: Independence Day

August 22: Ganesh Chaturthi

August 29: Muharram

September-

After 4 dry days in August, September is when you have to go partying. Identify cool and hip places as Mumbai doesn't have any dry days in the month.

October-

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 25: Dussehra

October 31: Valmiki Jayanti

November-

November 25: Kartik Ekadashi

November 30: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December-

With no dry days, party hard and go wild in December and bring in another new year.