Thank us later: Here's a complete list of 2020 dry days in Mumbai

When you are about to go hangout with your pals and after arriving at the place you understand that it is a dry day. This feeling cannot be put into words. Hence, to give this huge disappointment a miss, here is a complete list of 2020 dry days in Mumbai:
January-
January 15: Makar Sankranti
January 26: Republic Day
January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas
February-
February 18: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
February 21: Maha Shivratri
March-
March 10: Holi
April-
April 2: Ram Navmi
April 6: Mahavir Jayanti
April 10: Good Friday
May-
May 1: Maharashtra Day
May 7: Buddha Purnima
May 25: Eid Ul Fitr
June-
Have a blast in June as there aren't any dry days in the month.
July-
July 1: Ashadi Ekadashi
July 31: Bakri Eid
August-
August 12: Janmashtami
August 15: Independence Day
August 22: Ganesh Chaturthi
August 29: Muharram
September-
After 4 dry days in August, September is when you have to go partying. Identify cool and hip places as Mumbai doesn't have any dry days in the month.
October-
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
October 25: Dussehra
October 31: Valmiki Jayanti
November-
November 25: Kartik Ekadashi
November 30: Guru Nanak Jayanti
December-
With no dry days, party hard and go wild in December and bring in another new year.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)