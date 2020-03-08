Holi 2020: Special wishes, quotes and messages to share with friends and family

Holi is not called 'The festival of colours' without a reason. Amidst the colored-water being splashed on you by little children from their pichkaaris (water guns), the enticing aromas of hot savoury snacks and sweets like gujiyas and jalebis and loud music to groove to, this festival is undoubtedly an occasion that most Indians look forward to celebrating. This year, Holi will be celebrated on 10th March.

If you are scouting for messages, wishes or quotes to send to your family or friends, here is a list you could refer to and take your pick:

1) Wishing you and your family success, happiness and prosperity this Holi and always! Have a colourful and joyous Holi!

2) Khaa key gujiya,pee key bhaang, laaga ke thoda thoda sa rang, baja ke dholak aur mridang, khele holi hum tere sang. HAPPY HOLI

3) Burn your ego, expectations and everything in the fire of Holi and enjoy the festival. Happy Holi!

4) You are the colour of my life, and you are the reason for my smile. I make the colourful dream just for you. And send you colourful wishes on Holi.” ― Happy Holi

5) Every day needs to be colourful, but seldom it is.So, stock yourself for a whole year!Happy Holi!

6) Water balloons, water pistols, amazing songs, and delicious gujias are the main ingredients for a perfect Holi.

7) Happy Holi from mine to yours. Hope you have a colourful day and a colourful life with all kind of right twists in the colour.

8) Even though I am far away from you on the happy occasion of Holi, all my thoughts and good wishes are with you. Have a wonderful Holi.

9) Let's make a bonfire of our pride, negativity, and envy this Holi and bring in a fresh start.Happy Holi!

10) On this beautiful festival of vibrancy and colours, let’s reiterate our commitment to each other by sharing all the different shades of life.Happy Holi