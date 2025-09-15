Heavy Rain LASHES Mumbai: Simple Tips To Fight Viral Cold And Fever

Canva

Mumbai witnessed yet another chaotic morning as relentless showers pounded the city, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams across several parts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, predicting intense rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. While citizens are being advised to stay indoors for safety, another concern that comes with this sudden weather shift is the rise in seasonal illnesses, particularly viral colds and fever.

Drastic fluctuations in temperature and humidity weaken immunity, making people more vulnerable to infections. While fever is the body’s natural defence mechanism against viruses, it often leaves one feeling drained. Fortunately, simple home remedies and habits can help manage symptoms and speed up recovery.

Simple tips to fight viral colds and fevers (as per WebMD and Healthline):

Keep yourself hydrated

Drinking enough fluids is the first step in fighting fever. Water, herbal teas, or electrolyte-rich drinks replace fluids lost through sweating and keep the body functioning smoothly.

Eat light and easy-to-digest foods

During illness, the body’s energy focuses on recovery. Nutritious but simple meals like soups, broths, and fruits provide essential vitamins and minerals without burdening digestion.

Maintain a cool environment

Lightweight clothing and a comfortable room temperature help regulate body heat. A damp cloth on the forehead or a lukewarm bath may also ease discomfort.

Prioritise rest

Sleep and adequate rest allow the immune system to combat infections effectively. Avoid physical exertion until fully recovered.

Use safe medications if required

Over-the-counter options like acetaminophen or ibuprofen can reduce fever and relieve aches. However, if things get intense, consult a health professional.

With heavy rains predicted to continue, following these simple practices can help safeguard your health and reduce the risk of seasonal infections. A little prevention, hydration, and rest go a long way in keeping monsoon blues at bay.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.