Morning Vs Evening: What Is The Best Time To Eat Chia, Flax, Fennel? Harvard Doc Reveals How To Eat Seeds Daily

When it comes to nutrition, even the tiniest foods can pack the biggest punch, and seeds are proof. From boosting gut health to calming inflammation, these little powerhouses are often underrated. But did you know that when you eat them matters just as much as how you eat them? Harvard- and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi recently broke it down for his followers, explaining the ideal timings for chia, flax, sesame, and fennel seeds to get maximum benefits.

When to eat seeds?

In a social media video, Dr Sethi shared, “Eat chia seeds in the morning or pre-workout because their soluble fibre slows digestion and stabilises blood sugar.” He added, “Eat flax seeds in the morning, preferably ground, as they can help reduce gut inflammation. Consume sesame seeds with dinner, as they contain calcium and can improve bone density while reducing oxidative stress overnight. Eat fennel seeds after every meal because anethole relaxes GI muscles and relieves gas and bloating.”

Why timing matters

According to Dr Sethi, syncing seeds with your body’s natural flow helps regulate digestion and ensures optimal nutrient absorption. For instance, mornings are when your digestive system is most active, so fibre-rich seeds like chia and flax stimulate enzyme production and keep your gut running smoothly. Post-meal fennel, on the other hand, works best for tackling bloating and cramps in real time.

The power of seeds: Benefits at a glance

Chia seeds

Rich in soluble and insoluble fibre, chia helps regulate bowel movements, prevents constipation, and supports gut-friendly bacteria. They’re also loaded with omega-3s that fight inflammation. A versatile option, chia can be added to smoothies or oatmeal, or soaked overnight for pudding.

Flax seeds

Flax is a gut superhero; its high fibre keeps digestion regular, while mucilage and omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and protect the gut lining. For best results, use ground flax sprinkled on yoghurt, cereals, or even baked into muffins.

Fennel seeds

Long valued in Indian households, fennel, or saunf, is a natural remedy for bloating and indigestion. Its carminative and antispasmodic properties help relax digestive muscles, making it the perfect post-meal mouth freshener that doubles as a gut soother.

Sesame seeds

Though not always the spotlight seed, sesame deserves a mention. Packed with calcium and antioxidants, they help strengthen bones and combat oxidative stress when consumed at night.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.