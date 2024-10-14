Happy World Student's Day 2024: 25+ Wishes, Messages And APJ Abdul Kalam's Quotes

Happy World Student's Day 2024 | FPJ

Every year, October 15 is observed as World Student's Day. This day is a tribute to the achievements of the late President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, in the education sector of the country. October 15, 2024 also marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the 'Missile Man of India.'

World Students' Day was established on October 15, 2010, to honour Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's significant contributions to research and academia.

This year, World Student's Day will fall on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. The theme for World Student's Day 2024 is "Empowering Students to be Agents of Change."

World Student's Day heartfelt wishes

World Student's Day heartfelt messages

Famous quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

