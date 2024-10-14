 World Student's Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance
Every year, World Student's Day is observed on October 15. The day is also celebrated as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
World Student's Day 2024 | Canva

World Student's Day is annually observed on October 15. The day is also celebrated as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary. This day not only marks the significant role of students but also honours their contribution and passion. World Student's Day is a tribute to the achievements of the 'Missile Man of India,' Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, in education.

article-image

World Student's Day 2024 Date

This year, World Student's Day will be observed on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. This day is also celebrated as the late President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's 93rd birth anniversary.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam with children

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam with children | Image: X, @POI13

World Student's Day 2024 Theme

The theme for World Student's Day 2024 is "Empowering Students to be Agents of Change." This year's theme advocates students to seek themselves as potential leaders and innovators of the country while pursuing quality education and boosting their future.

article-image

World Student's Day History: Why is it celebrated on Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary?

World Students' Day was established on October 15, 2010, to reflect on APJ Abdul Kalam's important contributions to research and academia. While those were his most significant accomplishments, Kalam is also known for his trust in the next generation and his visionary approach to India's growth. He believed that India's youth would be the ones to effect change and progress.

He made substantial contributions to education in his final days. He relocated to Shillong and started working as a visiting professor at the Indian Institute of Management.

article-image
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam with children

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam with children | Image: X, @POI13

article-image

World Student's Day 2024 Significance

World Student's Day holds significant importance in the country because it not only observes APJ Abdul Kalam's contribution to the educational sector but also boosts the country's youth to work towards a better future. Different programs and events are organised to celebrate Kalam's birth anniversary and Student's Day in the country. It serves as a reminder to reflect on Kalam's effort and the role of students in the country's future development.

