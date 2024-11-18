 Happy Men's Day 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Messages, Wishes And Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHappy Men's Day 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Messages, Wishes And Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Men's Day 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Messages, Wishes And Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

International Men's Day is a chance to honour men's accomplishments and promote conversation about the difficulties they encounter, creating a society that is more accepting and helpful to everyone.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
International Men's Day 2024 | FPJ | Canva

Every year on November 19, we commemorate International Men's Day. This year, it will fall on Tuesday. It is a day set aside to honour and value the contributions and general well-being of men in our society. The six pillars of International Men's Day are highlighted on this day. Along with promoting gender equality and the value of great male role models, it also raises awareness of challenges that men confront, including mental health, social expectations, and the significance of healthy relationships.

International Men's Day is a chance to honour men's accomplishments and promote conversation about the difficulties they encounter, creating a society that is more accepting and helpful to everyone.

Happy International Men's Day 2024: heartfelt wishes, messages and greetings to share!

Happy International Men's Day 2024

Happy International Men's Day 2024 | All images FPJ | Canva

Read Also
International Men's Day 2024: Why Is This Day Celebrated? Know Theme & Significance
article-image
Read Also
Men's Day Celebration in Style: Over 100 Activists Parade from Pune and Mumbai to Karjat in a 15-Car...
article-image

International Men's day 2024 quotes to share

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding In Dausa (Video)
Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding In Dausa (Video)
Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Urgent Hearing To Plea Challenging Rashmi Shukla’s Appointment As DGP
Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Urgent Hearing To Plea Challenging Rashmi Shukla’s Appointment As DGP
RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates
RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates
Kalyan West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Shinde Sena Retain Constituency Amid Triangular Fight With Sena UBT & MNS
Kalyan West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Shinde Sena Retain Constituency Amid Triangular Fight With Sena UBT & MNS
Read Also
International Men's Day 2024: Know About The Six Pillars Observed On This Day
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Happy Men's Day 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Messages, Wishes And Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Men's Day 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Messages, Wishes And Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

IN PICS: 8 Must-Visit Haunted Places In India With Scariest Paranormal Stories

IN PICS: 8 Must-Visit Haunted Places In India With Scariest Paranormal Stories

International Men's Day 2024: Know About The Six Pillars Observed On This Day

International Men's Day 2024: Know About The Six Pillars Observed On This Day

World's Largest Jain Museum, Abhay Prabhavana Opens In Pune; All You Need To Know

World's Largest Jain Museum, Abhay Prabhavana Opens In Pune; All You Need To Know

International Men's Day 2024: Why Is This Day Celebrated? Know Theme & Significance

International Men's Day 2024: Why Is This Day Celebrated? Know Theme & Significance