Men's Day Celebration in Style: Over 100 Activists Parade from Pune and Mumbai to Karjat in a 15-Car Convoy to Highlight the Male Vote to Nation, Society, Community, and Family |

On November 16, over 100 men from various parts of Maharashtra, along with their colorful cars and flags, gathered near Pune to celebrate International Men’s Day. They came together to honor the lives of men who have dedicated themselves to serving the nation, society, community, and family.

International Men’s Day, which falls on November 19th, holds special significance this year, coinciding with the day after Maharashtra’s elections on November 20th. The theme for this year, set by SIFF (Save Indian Family Foundation), is "Positive Male Role Models." The celebration comes against the backdrop of alarming statistics highlighting the rise in suicides among married men, which have surged from 68,815 to 83,713 between 2019 and 2022. This is an increase of nearly 15,000 cases in just three years, while suicides among married women have remained nearly constant at 28,000 annually for the past 15 years.

The Reason Behind the Celebration of Men’s Day:

Anil Murty, Co-Founder of SIFF, explains, “This is a major wake-up call for Indian politicians. The rise in suicides among men, especially married men, is deeply concerning. A large number of young men are getting influenced by the online bro culture, which promotes movements like #MarriageStrike to combat the increasing number of false matrimonial cases against men. About 1 crore young male votes will be at stake in Maharashtra’s 2024 elections.”

Rajesh Vakharia, President of SIFF, adds, “In recent years, laws have been passed in favor of women, often without similar protections for men. Domestic violence and workplace harassment laws only protect women, leaving men vulnerable. In 2012, a bill was even proposed to grant wives half of their husband's property, regardless of the length of marriage. Although the bill was later rolled back, the movement against biased laws continues to grow.”

Sameer Goel, SIFF National Coordinator, says, “The recent BNS69 law allows young men to be imprisoned for up to 10 years on the basis of false rape allegations. This is causing widespread panic among young men, and social media is increasingly becoming a platform for them to voice their concerns.”

International Men’s Day, observed annually on November 19th, serves as an opportunity to both celebrate the achievements of men and raise awareness about the issues they face. Sadly, the occasion is not widely recognized, and even when it is, it is often mocked or belittled. Men’s Rights Activists (MRAs) are working to spread awareness and challenge the misandry that still exists in society.

Over 100 Men's Rights Activists from different parts of Maharashtra and Telangana gathered in Wakad to start the convoy of 15 cars. They drove 100 km towards Karjat, adhering to traffic rules and spreading awareness about Men’s Day.

Some of their key activities included:

- Distributing pamphlets in Lonavala

- Giving out gifts to men and boys in Khopoli

- Interviewing locals in Karjat to understand their opinions about men’s issues and necessary reforms in society, particularly in the context of the upcoming elections.

Lessons Learned from the US Elections:

Sagar Gunthal, Counselor at SIFF Maharashtra region, reflects, "Indian politicians currently view women as a vote bank and men as a tax bank, promoting a culture of freebies in Indian states. However, the lessons from the USA show that the #BroVote (Male Vote) opposed policies like DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) and PRIDE, as well as the freebies culture, leading to the election of Mr. Trump as a positive male role model. Similarly, in India, male voters, especially in Maharashtra, are seeking positive male role models, and this could significantly impact the upcoming elections."

Major Demands by Men's Rights Activists:

The MRAs have outlined the following demands, urging Indian politicians to address these pressing issues in their manifestos:

1. End the 'Freebies Culture' targeted solely at women.

2. Address the issue of suicides due to family reasons in every political party’s manifesto.

3. Amend the Constitution to prevent gender-based discrimination.

4. Ensure courts treat both genders equally and show empathy to both men and women.

5. Appoint visiting psychologists and psychiatrists in courts to address mental health crises in litigation.

6. Establish a special commission to tackle the growing issue of suicides in India.

SIFF's celebration of International Men’s Day saw events across various states in India, with major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chennai actively participating. The movement continues to spread awareness about the importance of men in society and the need for reforms that protect both genders equally.