International Men's Day 2024: Know About The Six Pillars Observed On This Day

By: Manasi Kamble | November 18, 2024
In honour of men's beneficial roles in society, community, family, marriage, child care, and the environment.
To advocate for good examples of men by highlighting regular, honest, working-class men in addition to celebrities from the entertainment and sports industries.
To concentrate on the health and wellness of men: including their social, emotional, physical, and spiritual aspects.
To emphasise bias against males in social services, societal attitudes and norms, and legal matters.
To improve gender relations and promote gender equality.
To create a safer, better world, where people can be safe and grow to reach their full potential.
The theme for International Men's Day in 2024 emphasises "Positive Male Role Models."
