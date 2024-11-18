 International Men's Day 2024: Why Is This Day Celebrated? Know Theme & Significance
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleInternational Men's Day 2024: Why Is This Day Celebrated? Know Theme & Significance

International Men's Day 2024: Why Is This Day Celebrated? Know Theme & Significance

Every year, International Men's Day is observed on November 19.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
International Men's Day 2024 | Canva

International Men’s Day is observed annually on November 19. It is a day dedicated to recognising and appreciating the contributions and well-being of men in our society. The day highlights the six pillars of International Men's Day. It also promotes the importance of positive male role models, promotes gender equality, and sheds light on issues faced by men, such as mental health, societal expectations, and the importance of healthy relationships.

Canva

International Men's Day serves as an opportunity to celebrate men's achievements while encouraging conversations about the challenges they face, fostering a more inclusive and supportive society for all. Keep reading as we discuss the theme, history, significance and more.

Read Also
Men's Day Celebration in Style: Over 100 Activists Parade from Pune and Mumbai to Karjat in a 15-Car...
article-image

International Men's Day 2024 Date and Theme

Every year, International Men's Day is dedicated on November 19. This year, it will fall on Tuesday. The theme for International Men's Day 2024 is "Positive Male Role Models'," as reported by HT. The theme emphasises the value of encouraging open conversations about men's mental health and developing safe spaces where men can flourish.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Recruitment 2024: 28 Vacancies For Various Positions – Apply By November 29; Check Eligibility & Application Process
IIT Bombay Recruitment 2024: 28 Vacancies For Various Positions – Apply By November 29; Check Eligibility & Application Process
World's Largest Jain Museum, Abhay Prabhavana Opens In Pune; All You Need To Know
World's Largest Jain Museum, Abhay Prabhavana Opens In Pune; All You Need To Know
US & Philippines Strengthen Defense Ties With GSOMIA Agreement To Counter Chinese Influence
US & Philippines Strengthen Defense Ties With GSOMIA Agreement To Counter Chinese Influence
Bhiwandi West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will BJP's Mahesh Chougule Retain Seat, AIMIM's Waris Pathan Gives Tough Fight
Bhiwandi West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will BJP's Mahesh Chougule Retain Seat, AIMIM's Waris Pathan Gives Tough Fight
Read Also
Men's Mental Health Awareness Week 2024: Busting Myths & Ways To Break Stigma Surrounding Men's...
article-image

International Men's Day 2024 History

International Men’s Day was started in 1992 by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh from Trinidad. He wanted a day to celebrate men’s achievements and contributions while also focusing on important issues like men’s health, gender-based violence, and the need for positive male role models. The idea quickly spread worldwide, with many countries joining in to hold celebrations, discussions and awareness activities.

Canva

International Men's Day Significance

International Men’s Day is important because it recognises and celebrates the contributions of men to their families, communities and society. It encourages positive role models, promotes men’s health and well-being, and raises awareness about issues like mental health, inequality, and gender-based challenges. The day aims to create a balanced world by highlighting the need for equality and showing appreciation for men in all walks of life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

International Men's Day 2024: Why Is This Day Celebrated? Know Theme & Significance

International Men's Day 2024: Why Is This Day Celebrated? Know Theme & Significance

Apple Cider Day: Know 6 Health Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Day: Know 6 Health Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar

From Maharaja Palaces To Ikat Designs: Understanding The Influence Of Indian Art On Modern Interior...

From Maharaja Palaces To Ikat Designs: Understanding The Influence Of Indian Art On Modern Interior...

7 Signs That You Are Losing Yourself In Love

7 Signs That You Are Losing Yourself In Love

Aamir Khan Advocates For Mental Health: Shares Going To Joint Therapy With Daughter Ira; Know How It...

Aamir Khan Advocates For Mental Health: Shares Going To Joint Therapy With Daughter Ira; Know How It...