Happy Lohri 2026: 25+ Lohri Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share With Your Friends & Family

Happy Lohri 2026! | FPJ

Lohri, celebrated each year in the month of January, is a vibrant harvest festival marking the end of winter and the promise of longer, sunnier days ahead. Steeped in Punjabi culture, Lohri brings communities together to honour nature’s bounty, share warmth around the bonfire, and rejoice with music, dance, and festive treats. Traditionally observed a day before Makar Sankranti, Lohri holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, symbolizing gratitude for a good harvest and hope for abundance in the coming year.

Lohri 2026: Date and muhurat

This year, Lohri falls on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, with the Lohri Sankranti moment taking place at 03:13 PM on January 14, according to Drik Panchang. The festival’s timing is set by the ancient Bikrami calendar, reflecting the harmonious blend of lunar and solar cycles.

As you gather with loved ones, here are 25+ Lohri wishes, messages, and greetings to share the joy and warmth of the season.