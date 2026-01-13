 Happy Lohri 2026: 25+ Lohri Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share With Your Friends & Family
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHappy Lohri 2026: 25+ Lohri Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share With Your Friends & Family

Happy Lohri 2026: 25+ Lohri Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share With Your Friends & Family

This year, Lohri falls on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, with the Lohri Sankranti moment taking place at 03:13 PM on January 14, according to Drik Panchang. The festival’s timing is set by the ancient Bikrami calendar, reflecting the harmonious blend of lunar and solar cycles.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Happy Lohri 2026! | FPJ

Lohri, celebrated each year in the month of January, is a vibrant harvest festival marking the end of winter and the promise of longer, sunnier days ahead. Steeped in Punjabi culture, Lohri brings communities together to honour nature’s bounty, share warmth around the bonfire, and rejoice with music, dance, and festive treats. Traditionally observed a day before Makar Sankranti, Lohri holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, symbolizing gratitude for a good harvest and hope for abundance in the coming year.

Lohri 2026: Date and muhurat

This year, Lohri falls on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, with the Lohri Sankranti moment taking place at 03:13 PM on January 14, according to Drik Panchang. The festival’s timing is set by the ancient Bikrami calendar, reflecting the harmonious blend of lunar and solar cycles.

As you gather with loved ones, here are 25+ Lohri wishes, messages, and greetings to share the joy and warmth of the season.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Set On Fire In Jogeshwari Over Cigarette Payment Dispute; Investigation Underway
Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Set On Fire In Jogeshwari Over Cigarette Payment Dispute; Investigation Underway
India, Germany Move To Deepen Defence Ties As Berlin Urges Reduced Reliance On Russian Arms
India, Germany Move To Deepen Defence Ties As Berlin Urges Reduced Reliance On Russian Arms
Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares Across Units
Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares Across Units
'Mera Duplicate Baitha Hai': Virat Kohli's Childhood Lookalike Kid Reveals What Star Indian Batter Said To Rohit Sharma; Video
'Mera Duplicate Baitha Hai': Virat Kohli's Childhood Lookalike Kid Reveals What Star Indian Batter Said To Rohit Sharma; Video
Read Also
Makar Sankranti 2026: What Is The Significance Of 'Til & Gud' During The Sun Festival
article-image
Read Also
Your Ultimate Guide To Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Traditions & Celebrations
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Happy Lohri 2026: 25+ Lohri Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share With Your Friends & Family

Happy Lohri 2026: 25+ Lohri Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share With Your Friends & Family

Kriti Sanon Walks Sister Nupur Under 'Phoolon Ka Chadar' At Hindu Wedding With Stebin Ben, Steals...

Kriti Sanon Walks Sister Nupur Under 'Phoolon Ka Chadar' At Hindu Wedding With Stebin Ben, Steals...

Makar Sankranti 2026: What Is The Significance Of 'Til & Gud' During The Sun Festival

Makar Sankranti 2026: What Is The Significance Of 'Til & Gud' During The Sun Festival

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 12, 2026 To January 18, 2026 For All...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 12, 2026 To January 18, 2026 For All...

Mouni Roy Attends Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding In ₹59,000 Aurora Gown, Shares Romantic...

Mouni Roy Attends Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding In ₹59,000 Aurora Gown, Shares Romantic...