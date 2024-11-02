Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: 25+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters 

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the final day of the five-day Diwali celebrations. Bhai Dooj is observed to reflect the unconditional love between a brother and a sister. Every year, the auspicious festival is celebrated with great grandeur and elegance.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra after defeating Narakasura. Subhadra greeted him with candy and blossoms, then put a tilak to his forehead. Since then, Bhai Dooj has been commemorated on this day.

Another story tells of Yama, the god of death, visiting his sister Yamuna, who greeted him with the traditional tilak ceremony. Yama then determined that anyone who accepts the tilak and sweets from their sister on that day will be blessed with long life.

Bhai Dooj Shubh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Aparahna Time: 1:10 PM to 3:22 PM

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 8:21 PM on November 2, 2024

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 10:05 PM on November 3, 2024

Happy Bhai Dooj 2024 wishes and messages

