 Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: 25+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters 
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHappy Bhai Dooj 2024: 25+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters 

Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: 25+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters 

As per Drik Panchang, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the final day of the five-day Diwali celebrations. Bhai Dooj is observed to reflect the unconditional love between a brother and a sister. Every year, the auspicious festival is celebrated with great grandeur and elegance.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra after defeating Narakasura. Subhadra greeted him with candy and blossoms, then put a tilak to his forehead. Since then, Bhai Dooj has been commemorated on this day.

Read Also
Diwali 2024: Bhai Dooj Muhurat, Date, Significance And All You Need To Know
article-image

Another story tells of Yama, the god of death, visiting his sister Yamuna, who greeted him with the traditional tilak ceremony. Yama then determined that anyone who accepts the tilak and sweets from their sister on that day will be blessed with long life.

Bhai Dooj Shubh Muhurat

FPJ Shorts
India’s Top 5 Safest Cars in 2024: Models Offering Exceptional Safety Ratings
India’s Top 5 Safest Cars in 2024: Models Offering Exceptional Safety Ratings
J&K: 2 Unidentified Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Anantnag's Larnoo forest Area
J&K: 2 Unidentified Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Anantnag's Larnoo forest Area
Karan Johar Mourns Fashion Designer Rohit Bal's Death: 'Unknowingly Wore Him For Diwali Last Night, Got Into Car & Read...'
Karan Johar Mourns Fashion Designer Rohit Bal's Death: 'Unknowingly Wore Him For Diwali Last Night, Got Into Car & Read...'
Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Set for Nov 4 Debut: Latest Teaser Released
Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Set for Nov 4 Debut: Latest Teaser Released

As per Drik Panchang, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Aparahna Time: 1:10 PM to 3:22 PM

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 8:21 PM on November 2, 2024

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 10:05 PM on November 3, 2024

Read Also
Diwali 2024: Number Of Diyas To Light On Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj & Other Significant...
article-image

Happy Bhai Dooj 2024 wishes and messages

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Read Also
Diwali 2024: Gifting Ideas For Sisters On Bhai Dooj
article-image
Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Read Also
Diwali 2024: 5 Different Ways Bhai Dooj Is Celebrated In Different Regions
article-image
Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diwali 2024: What Is The Story Behind Bhai Dooj?

Diwali 2024: What Is The Story Behind Bhai Dooj?

Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: 25+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters 

Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: 25+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters 

Bhai Dooj 2024: 7 Traditional Attires Every Brother Should Try

Bhai Dooj 2024: 7 Traditional Attires Every Brother Should Try

Diwali Padwa 2024: Puja Rituals To Follow While Celebrating Bali Pratipada

Diwali Padwa 2024: Puja Rituals To Follow While Celebrating Bali Pratipada

Salman Khan Astrology Predictions: Actor Will Quit Acting, To Get Into Film, TV Production Next Year

Salman Khan Astrology Predictions: Actor Will Quit Acting, To Get Into Film, TV Production Next Year