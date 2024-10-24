 Diwali 2024: Bhai Dooj Muhurat, Date, Significance And All You Need To Know
Each year, Bhai Dooj is observed on the final day of the five-day Diwali celebrations. Bhai Dooj is observed in honor of the unbreakable bond of love shared between siblings. Diwali is celebrated annually with great fanfare and magnificence.

Manasi Kamble
Updated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Bhai Dooj 2024

Every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the last day of the five-day long Diwali festivities. Bhai Dooj is a celebrated as a recognition of unconditional love between the brother and sister. Diwali is celebrated every year with a lot of pomp and grandeur. The festival of lights starts with Dhanteras. A day before Diwali, Chhoti Diwali is celebrated. A day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja is celebrated. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the fifth day of the Diwali festivities. As we gear up to celebrate the festival, here are a few facts that we should know.

Bhai Dooj Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Bhai Dooj in 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 3.

Aparahna Time: 1:10 PM to 3:22 PM

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 8:21 PM on November 2, 2024

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 10:05 PM on November 3, 2024

In the year 2024, there will be a one-day interval between Dhanteras on October 29th, 2024 and Choti Diwali on October 31st, 2024. This sequence aligns with the traditional observance of these festivals based on the Hindu lunar calendar, as detailed by Drik Panchang.

History

In Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Krishna paid a visit to his sister Subhadra after vanquishing Narakasura. Subhadra greeted him with candies and blossoms and applied a tilak on his forehead. From that time onwards, Bhai Dooj has been commemorated on this particular day. In another tale, it is said that the god of death Yama paid a visit to his sister Yamuna, who greeted him with the traditional tilak ceremony. Afterward, Yama determined that anyone who accepts the tilak and sweets from their sister on that day will receive a blessing of long life.

Significance

Bhai translates to brother and Dooj translates to the second day following the new moon. On this day, individuals enjoy festivities with their brothers and sisters. They also gift each other and show each other affection. This ritual is performed to protect us from various negative energies and bestow upon us wealth and long life. Bhai Phota is celebrated in West Bengal as Bhai Dooj. Yama Dwitiya is celebrated in South India, while Bhau Beej is observed in Maharashtra on the same day.

