Diwali 2024: 5 Different Ways Bhai Dooj Is Celebrated In Different Regions

By: Manasi Kamble | October 26, 2024
In the Mithila tradition, Bhardutiya is celebrwated with applying tilak on their forehead and place a mixture of rice, vermilion, betel leaves, and money in their brothers' hands and then wash their hands with water.
X (@BeingMaithil)
Bhai Phonta, celebrated primarily in West Bengal and among Bengali communities. They apply a tilak of rice and sandalwood paste on their brothers’ foreheads, pray for their long life.
In Nepal, Bhai Tika, as it is called, involves sisters applying a mixture of colored powders and rice on their brothers’ foreheads.
Bhav Bij or Bhai Beej is celebrated among Marathi, Gujarati, and Konkani-speaking communities in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Karnataka.
Bhatru Dviteeya, celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are other names for Bhai Dooj
Thanks For Reading!