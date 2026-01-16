Giloy Magic: Study Proves How Seasonal Harvesting Enhances Its Herbal Potency

Representative | Canva image

Giloy is a vital Ayurvedic herb with numerous health benefits. The Patanjali research team conducted a study on how the chemical compounds in Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia) change across different seasons. This radical research, published in BMC Plant Biology, a Springer Nature Publication, discovered that the stem of Tinospora cordifolia, also known as Giloy, an immortal herb in Ayurveda, harvested during the monsoon, exhibits the highest curative properties.

The research team includes Acharya Balkrishna, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and Dr Anurag Varshney, Vice-President (Patanjali Research Foundation) and Head (Drug Discovery Development Division and Clinical Research Division), along with Meenu Tomer, Monali Joshi, and Pradeep Nain of the Drug Discovery and Development Division, Patanjali Research Foundation, Haridwar.

Acharya Balkrishna focuses on Indian festivals around nature, such as Harela and Jadi-Booti Diwas, during specific seasons in the year. He talks about Ayurvedic texts offering insights into certain seasons being perfect to harvest specific plants. The research showcases that the knowledge of our sages and saints in the Sanatan scriptures and festivals (deeply rooted in Indian culture), stand for a considerate and scientific outlook developed by keeping in mind the future generations’ well-being.

According to Dr Anurag Varshney, Vice-President (Patanjali Research Foundation) and Head (Drug Discovery Development Division and Clinical Research Division), this study on Giloy validates this ancient wisdom scientifically. He states that harvesting the herbs at the right time boosts their medicinal potency and improves the overall quality of Ayurvedic preparations.

To prove this, the Patanjali scientists gathered Giloy stems across all seasons over the time frame of two years and then conducted a comprehensive chemical analysis of the stems using UHPLC-PDA and HPTLC techniques. The results presented that the Giloy stem harvested during the monsoon had the highest medicinal compounds’ concentration.

Patanjali has also created some fantastic Giloy products.

Divya Giloy Ghanvati Advance 60 N (39 Gms) has Giloy along with Neem, Tulsi, Ashwagandha, and Triphala.

To know the study in depth, visit https://bmcplantbiol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12870-025-07532-4