Gardens By The Bay’s Sakura Floral Display Presents Its First Day-To-Night Experience For Visitors

Kyoto's iconic Kinkakuji Temple takes centrestage at this year's Sakura floral display at Gardens by the Bay. Photo Courtesy: Gardens by the Bay.

The ninth edition of Gardens by the Bay’s iconic Sakura floral display marks the first time that visitors can enjoy a day-to-night experience since the debut show in 2016.

Inspired by the Japanese city of Kyoto, the iconic Kinkakuji Temple takes centre stage, which visitors can step into and imagine they are within the actual temple – a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“At night, the floral display is transformed into a landscape inspired by “yozakura” (night sakura) in Japan. At the Gardens, the trees are specially lit and there are light projections that only appear when the sky darkens,” read a statement issued by the Gardens by the Bay.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for National Development and Finance Indranee Rajah opened the Sakura floral display recently with the traditional breaking of a sake barrel.

Joining her were Ambassador of Japan to Singapore Hiroshi Ishikawa, Gardens by the Bay Chairman Niam Chiang Meng and Gardens by the Bay CEO Felix Loh.

Felix Loh said, “The affection that Singaporeans have for Japanese culture has made our Sakura floral display, now in its ninth year, a beloved event. This year’s edition is especially exciting as we introduce ‘yozakura’, or night sakura, for the first time, offering visitors the chance to also experience cherry blossoms in a different way after dark. Together with the Japanese cultural fringe programmes and the much-anticipated return of Anime Garden, this year’s Sakura season at Gardens by the Bay promises to be an exciting and unforgettable one.”

More than 140 cherry blossom trees amidst quintessential Japanese elements

This year's floral exhibition showcases more than 140 cherry blossom trees from over 40 different varieties. Among the favorites are Prunus Accolade, which is known for its abundant clusters of pink flowers, Prunus Kiku Shidare with its distinct weeping form, and Prunus Pendula Rubra, which has an umbrella-like shape and bears deep pink to red blooms. Visitors can also expect to see a new European plum blossom species called Prunus domestica, which stands out with its white to pale pink flowers. The display also includes elements that capture the essence of Kyoto, such as traditional thatched houses reminiscent of Miyama Village, known for its peaceful and old-world charm. Japanese garden features, like the engawa contemplative veranda and the soothing sounds of a sozu bamboo water fountain, are also incorporated into the exhibition. Other highlights include the chozuya, a large basin used for purification before entering sacred shrines and temples, and ema, small wooden plaques where visitors can write their prayers or wishes. The landscape is adorned with Ikebana arrangements by local societies, including Ikenobo Ikebana Singapore, Singapore Sogetsu Association, and Ikebana International Singapore Chapter 135. As dusk falls, the Flower Dome transforms into a yozakura scene, with soft lights illuminating the blossom trees, creating a magical ambiance inspired by the night landscapes of Japanese cities during sakura season. Visitors to the Sakura floral display also have the opportunity to win a pair of economy class tickets to anywhere in Japan, courtesy of the official airline partner, All Nippon. Airways. Refer to the Annex for details on how to participate.

Japanese cultural activities and the return of Anime Garden

Complementing the Sakura floral display are Japanese cultural programmes on selected weekends.

Organised in partnership with the Embassy of Japan in Singapore’s Japan Creative Centre, the public can see traditional Japanese tea ceremonies, music and dance performances, demonstrations of the mochi-pounding tradition, a screening of Japanese animated film Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, and more.

Making a return to the Supertree Grove after a four-year hiatus is Anime Garden.

“On March 30 and March 31, anime enthusiasts are in for a treat, with a packed weekend schedule that includes appearances by regional cosplay artists such as Baobao, Thames Malerose, Mikki, and Xiaoyukiko, who will also be judges for the popular Cosplay Singles Competition,” read the statement.

Anime Garden will also feature an exciting concert line-up of Japanese artists, including singer Hiroshi Kitadani.

The marketplace will feature a cosplay hub with booths offering merchandise from cosplayers and unique works by artists and creators from various parts of the region.

Additionally, for those who love Japanese cuisine, a broad selection of food and drinks will be available throughout the event.

The Sakura floral display 2024 is supported by official airline partner All Nippon Airways and Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Singapore Foundation.

