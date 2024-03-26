World Theatre Day: Top 4 Hindustani Plays That Will Change Your Perspective And Ideas

Theatre believes in breaking the patterns for a better empathetic and beautiful word. The on-stage performances intend to cross the circle of restricted existence to embrace parallel realities and jagged truths of our time. Established as a celebration of profession among theater artisans and enthusiasts, the World Theatre Day on March 27, is a proud legacy to replicate the kernel of life-stream.

Amid the vivacious events and vital programs in International Theatre Community, It's significant to hark back to the landmarks plays from Hindustani Theatre traditions. From the Chitra (Rabindranath Tagore) to Tughlaq (Girish Karnad), the flourishing land of enormous tales has hailed various yarns but some whispers stand out with immersive resolution to stir-up the snoozing rivers of vision.

Here are top 4 Hindustani plays to shake-up your perspectives. Keep an eye on happening events to mark the show in advance for an effervescent experience.

Aadhe Adhure: Sneak A Peek Into Fabrics Of Society

'Aadhe Adure' by Mohan Rakesh is an iconic Hindi language drama that unveils the search of 'perfection' in a middle class Indian set-up. Decoding the dark pits of what we consider 'happy married life', the play portrays the abstract loopholes and amorphous realities of real-life scenarios through characters and simple dialogues. This is a masterpiece to sneak a peak into the the social-glorification of unhealthy emotional bonds and related tyranny.

Court Martial: Decode The Aftermaths OF Caste-System

If you want to unlearn the visible and invisible lessons of caste-system, 'Court Martial' is the most iconic story to wash out the dirt from your visionary eyes. The story revolves around the life of central role Ram Chander, who murders many officers to revolt against the maltreatment and social bigotry he faced as a low-caste person. This play is often listed as a signature work of Swadesh Deepak.

Hayavadana: Understands The Discovery Of 'Completeness'

Similarly, Hayavadana by prominent writer Girish Karnad, throws light on the journey of attaining the idea wholeness. Padmini dreams about a man with elevated wit, intellect and hero like appearance. Her chase results into painful self-discovery and clash between Devdatta and Kapila. Nothing is complete, except the river-ripples of vision.

Gagan Damama Bajyo: Because Revolution Does Not Land From Sky

If you are a 'Bhagat-Singh' admirer, you must not miss the 'Gagan Damama Bajyo' by Piyush Mishra. This story is a live demonstration that the sparks of revolution stem from the backstage of ordinary life and not from sky. Mutiny emerges from ground struggles of human-life.