TCW CEO Rupali Ambegaonkar On The Journey Of Tea Culture, Tea-Activism, And The Idea Of Blending With Fashion

The flabbergasting journey of Dr. Rupali Ambegaonkar, with flips of immersive versatility, is infused with humane empathy and the aroma of burbling fresh tea leaves. As an MBBS, her decision to step into a new segment has reinforced the art and legacy of flamboyant tea culture.

Her brand, 'Tea Culture of the World', brings the intoxicating aroma and intense taste of fresh 'whole leaf teas' from different parts of the world to stimulate the spirit of tea-lovers. Rupali has attained tons of ogles in the recent Lakme Fashion Week, where the TCW has infused the grandeur of fashion with happy cups of modest tea flavours.

With a wide smile and luminous aura, Rupali is shedding light on the different flips of experience, idea and motto of the TCW. From sponsoring a fashion brand 'Chola' at the Lakme Fashion Week to pointy perspectives on tea activism and social change, her journey of flourishing through tea twists is quite enchanting and refreshing.

What are the most unique Indian and international tea flavours around the world?

I find the most remarkable teas come from India, particularly those from various states like Darjeeling. Each region boasts its unique characteristics and flavour profiles. Personally, I enjoy Darjeeling teas. On an international scale, I have a fondness for Japanese teas such as Matcha and Gyokuro, along with Chinese Twig Wine Tea and white tea from the Anji region. Each of these teas undergoes a unique tea-making process. Additionally, teas like Rooibos from South Africa and Mate from Argentina offer their distinct flavours. It's truly a pleasure to savour these diverse teas, and they're available at Tea Culture of the World.

How was the experience of TCW at Lakme Fashion Week?

The experience of TCW at Lakme Fashion Week was fantastic. We had excellent visibility and engaged in various activities, including sponsoring a brand fashion show like Chola, which was exceptional. The runway setup resembled a tea house, adding to the unique atmosphere. We thoroughly enjoyed the experience and eagerly anticipate further collaborations in the future.

Could TCW (Amar Tea Private Limited) potentially instigate social change through their marketing strategies?

Amar Tea Private Limited, along with the Tea Culture of the World, is actively engaged in fostering social change through our marketing strategies. Recently, we have embraced fair trade practices, allocating 2% of our profits to ensure fair wages and improved working conditions for laborers, along with facilitating amenities such as hospitals and schools.

Can initiatives like tea-inspired music and tea activism create a viral impact effortlessly?

Additionally, we are committed to environmental sustainability, transitioning our tea bags to biodegradable materials like cornstarch, with aspirations to eliminate plastic entirely from our production process. Recognizing the magnitude of tea consumption globally, even small adjustments can yield significant environmental benefits, and we aspire for these initiatives to resonate virally, sparking a broader impact.