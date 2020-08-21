Ganeshotsav 2020: Top 5 apps for Ganesh Chaturthi festival

My OmNamo: The app can be a life saviour as it specialises in booking your last minute needs: Be it booking a ganesh idol, pandit, decor, fresh flowers, modaks, etc, the app has it all. My OmNamo also offers customised puja packages both virtual and offline, temple darshan bookings and more. Their basic package starts with Rs 4,501 and goes upto to Rs 10,999. The app has ‘My OmNamo Sampoorna Ganesha Puja Kit’ at a starting price of Rs 4,501. The puja samagri kit includes 48 items like haldi, kumkum, gulal, rangoli, dry fruits, Ashwagandha, handmade Agarbatti and basic puja materials. Along with these facilities, My OmNamo also offers catering services for saatvik food or mahaprasad. Available on: Google Play Store.

Kalnirnay Ganesh Puja: The Kalnirnay group is known as Indian preimere almanac publishers. And, now, they have come up with Ganesh Puja App for the convenience of Ganesh devotees. Given the coronavirus-induced lockdown and other restrictions, it might be difficult for many to get priests to perform puja and other rituals for Ganesh Chaturthi. This app guides the user to perform the ‘Praanpratishtha Puja’ as well as ‘Uttar Puja’ on his own with the help of audio clips. The app also provides a checklist of items and things required to perform both pujas. It also contains various aartis in text format. Available on: Google Play Store.

Aarti Guide Pro: Don't have enough aarti books for everyone? Or don't know enough Ganesha aartis? No problem. Hard to read the Devanagari script? Worry not! Or want children to be involved in the aarti? You will be delighted, as this is the perfect aarti companion for the Ganesh festival, puja and devotional events. There are English translations of all the aartis which are in Devanagari. Available on: iOS 8.0 or later.

Festival Cards: Ganpati bappa comes home tomorrow and preparations are in full-swing in most households—no pandemic can play dampener! And, if you are looking for unique ways to extend or share festival greeting than this app has you covered. The app has over 400 combinations for every festival (not just Ganesh Chaturthi, but also Eid, Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas, etc. You can also personalise the greetings with a selfie or a personal note. Available on: iOS 10.0 or later. Android users can download its equivalent app called Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings from the Google Play Store.

Ganesh Chaturthi Stickers: Add fun and festive element to your messages with this app. The app has cute, realistic looking stickers of Lord Ganesha, modak, laddu and more. Available on: iOS 10.0 or later. Android users can download its equivalent app called Ganesh Chaturthi GIF - Ganesh Stickers Pack from the Google Play Store.