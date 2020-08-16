Ganeshotsav 2020: BMC asks mandals and citizens to book slot for Ganpati visarjan; here's how to book a slot

With the COVID-19 crisis showing no sign of receding, Mumbai may witness muted Ganeshotsav this year. Ahead of the festival and thinking ahead, the BMC has come up with a plan to avoid crowding on the visarjan day.

According to a report by Loksatta, in order to avoid crowding BMC's D-ward and C-Ward has asked Ganesh mandals and residents to book a slot online for visarjan. The civic body has launched a website (shreeganeshvisarjan.com) where one can make the booking.

For those bringing Ganesh idols home and wishing to carry out the visarjan will have to specify date, time and place. For D-ward, devotees have seven options to choose from where they can carry out visarjan: SM Joshi Kridangan, August Kranti Maidan, Gilder Lane Vashaat, Banganga Talwa, BIT Chawl Maidan (Mumbai Central) and Bodyguard Lane RTO.