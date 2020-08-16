Ganeshotsav 2020: BMC asks mandals and citizens to book slot for Ganpati visarjan; here's how to book a slot

With the COVID-19 crisis showing no sign of receding, Mumbai may witness muted Ganeshotsav this year. Ahead of the festival and thinking ahead, the BMC has come up with a plan to avoid crowding on the visarjan day.
According to a report by Loksatta, in order to avoid crowding BMC's D-ward and C-Ward has asked Ganesh mandals and residents to book a slot online for visarjan. The civic body has launched a website (shreeganeshvisarjan.com) where one can make the booking.
For those bringing Ganesh idols home and wishing to carry out the visarjan will have to specify date, time and place. For D-ward, devotees have seven options to choose from where they can carry out visarjan: SM Joshi Kridangan, August Kranti Maidan, Gilder Lane Vashaat, Banganga Talwa, BIT Chawl Maidan (Mumbai Central) and Bodyguard Lane RTO.
After applying, the BMC will then scrutinise the applications and allot slots. As per the report, devotees will have to reach the visarjan spot half an hour before the allotted time.
Here's how you can apply you book a slot for visarjan online:
Step 1: Visit BMC's official website: shreeganeshvisarjan.com
Step 2: Enter mandal's or individual's name and contact details
Step 3: Select ward: D-Ward or C-Ward
Step 4: After selecting ward, one will have to select place where they want to carry out visarjan
Step 5: Enter date and time for Ganpati visarjan
Step 6: Submit your application
