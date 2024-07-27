Food Review: Pass The Salt, Mumbai, Serves Unique And Delicious Vegetarian Delights

Mac & Cheese Deep Dish |

Kruti says it is Vishal’s dream come true. Vishal says it wouldn’t have happened if Kruti had not seen the same dream. Fact remains that Pass The Salt, the latest addition to Fort area in Mumbai, is a project close to the hearts of both – Kruti and Vishal.

Pass The Salt – an everyday term on any family dinner table – started as a cloud kitchen during the pandemic. “Idea was to help all to have their favourites (in my way) in the comfort of their homes and not lose out on eating out,” informs Kruti. “The name had to be something that everyone could easily recall. And ‘pass the salt’ is something we say day in day out…” shares Vishal. After a lot of search, they settled down for the current property to launch their first restaurant.

Welsh Rarebit |

This vegetarian eatery has some unique offerings that are an outcome of Kruti’s continuous endeavours and trials in the kitchen. “The Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza is thanks to my craving for one in India and realising that nobody offers it,” admits Kruti. Deep dish pizza is a typically American pizza with the crust as thick or big as a pie or a cake. Don’t be scared. Kruti has achieved the unimaginable and created a crisp yet soft consistency of the pizza base where base is not so thick, but the sides, thanks to the deep dish, are. “I spent weeks to get the dough right.” Everything from the dough is made in-house. The must try are Mac n Cheese and St. Patrick’s. The pizza looks like a cake or a pie. Dig your teeth in it and your palate will be delighted to have the whole wheat base crumble along with a hearty dose of macaroni and cheese mixed with San Marzano tomato sauce. St. Patrick’s is their own twist to the spinach and artichoke pizza which leaves you satiated.

Garlic rolls |

What really is labour of love is the Signature Thin Crust Pizza. The crust is in layers like a croissant. This, again, took many days and failures to get the crust right. “Varied combos of starters, yeast, flour… you name it… all was tried to get the current crust. And we bake a fresh batch every day. If the dough is over, the pizza is not available!” Kruti tells. The pizza crust is really unique and nearly ‘melt-in-the-mouth’. They have some unique toppings, but Vishal recommends the Pesca XVI - San Marzano sauce, grilled peaches, arugula-mint pesto, stracciatella cheese, fresh jalapenos and pinenuts baked just right. The peaches and jalapeno together lend the zest which is enhanced by stracciatella. If you love spinach, then surely try the Cipollo e Spinaci. The flaky crust leaves you enchanted and asking for more.

Artisanal Coffee |

The restaurant offers you a variety of signature coffees as well along with some interesting tartines, calzones, sharing plates, salads, and oh yes, the burrata! A decently big helping of Burrata cheese rests on varied options. One with confit mushrooms, confit tomatoes, arugula-mint pesto, extra virgin olive oil as a base recommended. If you want to spice it up, go for Arrabiata.

Mushroom & Pesto Burrata |

All breads are made in-house. “The Stracciatella On Toast is a must,” says Vishal. And yes, it is a must. Absolutely delectable. Do try the grilled cheese sandwiches and tartines as well. The Dill and Avo tartines, especially, is worth a try because of the subtle flavours and tactful use of dill.

Burnt Basque Cheesecake |

The dish of the day is the savoury dessert. Yes… you got me right. It’s a gelato that has salty flavours. Rightly, it is called Pass The Salt, Please… Parmesan gelato, tomato granita and pink salt dance on your palate while you savour each flavour individually and together. Fig & Earl Cake is another delight. Cake with figs, bergemout flavour is topped with chocolate ganache.

Pistachio Tres Leches |

Kruti recommends cold brew with tonic and I am a little apprehensive because I am not so fond of elderflower. But I am proven wrong. The Elderflower Yuzu tonic that finihses the home cold brew is refreshing. Also try the Coconut Caramel Coffee on a cold day. You might just want to visit again and again to try all coffees available.