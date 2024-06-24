Food Review: Dragon Boat Festival At Taj Land’s End, Mumbai, Offers Delicious Array of Traditional Recipes

Ming Yang at the Taj Land’s End is celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival with traditional dishes.

For the uninitialized, Dragon Boat Festival is celebrated in Hunan province China in honour of a Chinese patriotic poet, Qu Yuan who drowned himself in Miluo river to save his integrity. It is believed that villagers rowed dragon boats in Miluo and dropped rice dumplings, zongzi, to prevent fish from eating the poet’s body. In Guizhou it is celebrated to honour Wu Zixu who died while fighting a dragon to save his village. Dai community in Yunnan province celebrates Yan Hongwo, the first emperor of Ming dynasty.

The festival is marked with cooking of traditional dishes and a boat parade in varied provinces of China. This festival goes on for a month with each province having designated dates for boat races and boat parades. The races are an epitome of creativity as each boat dresses itself differently competing for creative awards as well. This festival brings families and community together.

Ming Yang has curated around 14 dishes and five cocktails for their ongoing Dragon Boat Festival.

The Poached Chicken Dumpling with Peking Sauce is a delectable dance of flavours. The dumplings rest well in the delicious soy and sweetbean-based sauce. I sipped on the sauce even after the dumplings were savoured. It was followed by Spiced Tofu Dumpling and a Chinese Cucumber, Edamame and Asparagus Salad. The salad was one of the crunchiest thing I had eaten in a while.

To keep the salad company, I was offered Ganpeng, a special cocktail curated for the festival with Campari, Gin, Martini Fiero and a dehydrated orange slice as garnish. This version of Negroni immediately appealed to me. It was fresh, delightful and a great company to salad and the Stir Fried Prawns that followed. The prawns were stir fried along with some snowpeas, shimji and red chilli. The chilli added flavour, but not extra spice, which was good.

For vegetarians, Salted Edamame and Crispy Sesame Babycorn are good options in the the appetisers.

While I waited for the Black Mud Crab, Suzaku – Ciroc vodka with homemade basil syrup, velvet foam and fresh basil leaves – kept me company. While the vodka with basil syrup is a great idea, the artificial foam kind of dilutes the experience as it leaves behind a chemical taste thanks to the chemicals used in the foam.

The Black Mud Crab Meat was served cooked in Singapore sauce, covered with the crab and served with Bao. Delectable meat. You also have a choice of black pepper sauce or Mandarin sauce. Mandarin can be a god option if you like subtle tastes.

Vegetarians can opt for Stir Fry Water Chestnuts and Snow Peas – a flavourful dish. Dan Dan Noodles can be a good accompaniment for that and the Crispy Chicken.

There are no special desserts curated for the festival. If you crave for one order from the regular menu or wait for the charlie that has fortune cookies, chocolates and candied ginger.

Do try the Dragon Boat Festival menu (on till June 30) if you like experimenting with food and are open to subtle flavours in Oriental cuisine.