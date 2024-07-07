Bar Review: Ness, At Trident, South Mumbai, Is A Nestling Spot For All Ages

Inverness means ‘safe spot near water body’. The river and lake in Scotland, Inverness and Loch Ness, are quite famous.

The newly opened bar at the lobby level of Trident, Nariman Point, Ness, is a safe spot to dock in any time of the day with colleagues, clients, friends, family or sweetheart.

While the bar menu is quite extensive with cocktails, wines, single malts, agaves, appertifs and the works, the go to thing should be Signature Cocktails. The 13 specially curated drinks have in-house infusions, clarifications and mixes.

You love your sparkling, then you have quite a choice. Dawn Sbagliato — their version of the traditional sbagliato — Campari, chenin blanc, sweet vermouth mixed and topped with prosecco. The Berry Spritz is quite interesting. They mix the Aperol with ginger infused raspberry compote and then top it up with prosecco. Though I would, personally, prefer Campari instead of Aperol, this drink is quite refreshing. Cirakam Milano is another choice. Cumin infused gin, Campari, orange juice is finished with prosecco and topped with foam of zynthan gum, cumin and pineapple juice. The cumin taste is quite strong. So, unless you like your cumin don’t opt for this.

Vodka lovers should not miss Yellow Pages. A perfect blend of vodka, turmeric honey syrup, lime juice and cold brew of chamomile tea. Refreshing and interesting; leaves your palate clean and wanting more. Whiskey lovers can go for Fig Maple Elixir — a blend of fig infused single malt, bourbon whiskey and maple syrup. Little on the sweeter side, but fig plays well on the palate. They have played well with their rum. Coconut washed rum, spice infused rum, the works. Saffron Sunset Sipper is a good choice. White rum, coconut liqueur, saffron syrup, pineapple juice — a flavourful twist to traditional pinacolada. Request them to replace white rum with their in-house coconut washed rum. It adds flavour.

Try the Spice Affair if you are in for some adventure. A blend of Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, some cucumber, basil and jalapeno. Sends your palate for a dance.

The food menu is quite concise. Just 12 to 14 veg and non-veg bar snacks. But don’t get fooled. Each one of those 25/27 items is tasty. Yes. I tasted almost all of them.

Prawn lovers are in for a treat. Pinch and Swirl — bacon wrapped prawns served with zest salsa — and Shrimp Aglio Olio — shrimps tossed with garlic, capers, olives and a lot of olives! The Aglio Olio is served with toasted brioche that one can dip the sauce. The tartness of varied olives adds zing to the dish and is a perfect companion for Berry Spritz.

The Lamb Merguez is a delectable lamb sausage served in a bao with some chef special sauces. Go for it, especially so if you are having the Fig Maple Elixir. The Sticky Pork Belly is just delicious. The meat on skewer marinated in star anise gives a distinct flavour as you savour it slowly.

The vegetarians should be happy as Ness has some quite beguiling choices. The Avocado Bhaji for instance is quite a unique presentation of the vegetable that seems to be the choice of all chefs. “Everyone does continental stuff with avo. We wanted to give a Bombay context to it,” said Chef Arnav. Sabudana and Butter Fruit Bhel is their best seller. My vote goes to Roots n Shoots and Toadstool. Toadstool is a giant mushroom stuffed with goodies — zesty to taste, lovely to see. Roots n Shoots is “garden of my childhood,” explains Chef Arnav. A delightful presentation of sweet ‘n’ purple potato, sprouts, microgreens, happily dressed in pink salt and chef’s special dressing.

Take the advice of Om when you order. He will recommend the best drinks and Chef will help you pair it with the perfect food.

Average cost for two: R 6,000 (including alcohol)