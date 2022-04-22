English Language Day: From Wordle to Hangman, 5 must play word puzzles

English Language day is observed, annually, on April 23. The date happens to be the birth, as well as, and date of death of well known writer William Shakespeare.

English Language Day is the result of a 2010 initiative by the Department of Global Communications. The purpose of the UN's language days is to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity as well as to promote equal use of all six official languages throughout the Organization - Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

On this day, language lovers might try playing some games to check and ace their vocabulary. From the most buzzing Wordle game to the classic ones such as Hangman and 4 Pics 1 Word, take a look at some word game suggestions.

Wordle

Scrabble

Advertisement

Word Connect

Advertisement

4 Pics, 1 Word

Hangman

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 01:31 PM IST