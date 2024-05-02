Why Choose Homeopathy? Dr Mukesh Batra Reveals Key Reasons To Opt For Homeopathic Care

Homoeopathy is a form of medicine alternative to conventional allopathy parctices. It revolves around the principle of curing 'like with like' to treat various health issues and diseases. It is considered to be a safe and popular treatment option around the world.

Let's delve into understanding Homeopathy treatment and its benefits from the expert Dr Mukesh Batra, the founder of a leading homoeopath clinic, Dr Batra.

Homeopathy is safe

For over two centuries, Homeopathic remedies have been utilised, showcasing an impressive track record of safety. They represent some of the safest options for self-medication, largely due to the unique preparation methods employed in their production. Predominantly sourced from plants or natural minerals, Homeopathic products contain heavy metals. Even when such metals are included, they are administered in extremely small doses, ensuring complete safety without any risk of toxicity or adverse effects.

Homeopathy based products are readily available

Homeopathic remedies are readily accessible in numerous pharmacies upon prescription, and certain “over-the-counter” variants such as hair oils, soaps, shampoos, and ointments are also conveniently obtainable. Moreover, these medicines typically come at a lower cost compared to conventional medications.

Read Also How to Treat And Manage Diarrhea With Homeopathy

Homeopathy is cost-effective

Homeopathy proves to be both effective and economical. A research conducted in Seattle, Washington, examined the usage and expenses associated with homeopathic, naturopathic, and acupuncture treatments. The study revealed that Homeopathic care incurred the lowest costs, and patients made fewer visits to homeopaths compared to other alternative healthcare providers.

Homeopathy is non-invasive

In addition to the aforementioned benefits, another reason why Homeopathic remedies are highly favoured is their non-invasive nature. This implies that they do not involve the complexities associated with surgeries or injections, making them exceptionally convenient for patients seeking hassle-free treatment. Furthermore, both medicines and therapies are designed to address the underlying cause of the ailment rather than merely offering temporary relief from symptoms. These remedies are considered safe for a wide range of individuals, including infants, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, the elderly, and individuals with addiction issues.