Food Items To Consume For Healthy Hair, Skin And Nails

By: Rahul M | May 02, 2024
Fish is a rich source of nutrients such as Omega-3, protein and vitamin D. They help in hair growth.
Avocados are excellent source of vitamin E, Vitamin B and Omega-3 fats. They are good for your skin and hair.
Variety of nuts and seeds have various nutrients that help in maintaining healthy hair and nails. Flax seeds are a great source of omega-3. They're easily available and you can have them for snacks.
Oats is a great source of fibre and is rich in iron, magnesium and zinc. The nutrients present in whole grains are friendly for you skin and hair.
Dark Green Leafy Vegetables are always a great choice for healthy, clean and clear skin. Spinach is rich in vitamin B-12 and it promotes healthy skin and hair. They're also anti-inflammatory.
Citrus is a great source of vitamin C and berries are rich in fibre. Consuming them regularly helps in better skin and nail care.
Sweet Potatoes contain Beta-Carotene, that converts to vitamin A and helps prevent hair and skin from excessive damage from sun.
