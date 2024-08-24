Embracing Good Stress And How To Turn Pressure Into Progress

In our fast-paced world the word “stress” often carries a negative impact. The term typically conjures anxiety, sleepless nights and overwhelming workloads. However, not all stress is harmful. There is a type of stress called as ‘good stress’ that can be beneficial if managed properly.

What is good stress

Good stress or eustress is a type of stress that arises from positive challenges and situations that require us to grow, adapt or rise on the occasion. Unlike, chronic stress that usually has negative effects on health. Good stress is energising and motivating. It is a kind of stress that you might feel when starting a new job, preparing for a presentation, or training for a marathon. This pushes you out of your comfort zone in a healthy way, leading to personal growth and achievement.

Benefits of good stress

Enhances productivity: Stress acts as a motivational force that can enhance your performance in various tasks. For instance, the pressure of a deadline can push you to work more seriously. It activates your brain to think creatively and critically, leading to better outcomes in your work or personal projects.

Promotes personal growth: Facing and overcoming problems with the help of good stress can help in personal development and growth. It encourages you to step out of your comfort zone, try new things and learn new skills.

Boosts confidence: Successfully navigating stressful situations can boost your confidence and self-esteem. Whether it’s completing a task or a challenging project, the satisfaction that comes from overcoming obstacles under stress reinforces your belief in your abilities.

Dipal Mehta, a Mumbai-based counsellor and psychotherapist, shares, “Good stress can help you focus your energy, enhance your performance, and give you that extra energy to perform well.”

Enhances creativity: Good stress can simulate creativity and innovation as it helps you to think out of the box. When you are under pressure to solve a problem, you are more likely to come up with creative solutions.

“Good stress can inspire you to achieve your goals and can help you focus your energy. For example, students who set ambitious goals and have high expectations may experience eustress, which can lead to increased productivity and creativity,” shares Firdaus Udaipuri, a law student at Lord’s Universal College of Law.

Improves mental toughness: When you experience good stress your brain and body learn to cope with it in a healthy way. Over time, this builds mental toughness, allowing you to remain calm and focused even in challenging situations.

Keeping it ‘good’

While good stress has its benefits, it’s important to know that it doesn’t cross boundaries and get harmful. Here are some actions that will help you maintain a balanced life.

Set realistic goals: One of the key factors in managing stress is to create achievable goals. Break down larger tasks into smaller, manageable steps, and celebrate your progress along the way.

Practice relaxation techniques: Incorporating mindfulness in your daily routine such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga into your routine to manage your stress levels. These practices keep your mind grounded, calm and helps to eliminate stress when under pressure.

Maintain healthy lifestyle: Engage in regular physical activity, eat a balanced diet, and get enough sleep. Make sure you allot time for relaxation, hobbies and social interactions.

Listen to your body: Pay attention to signs like fatigue, irritability, headaches, or changes in appetite. These could be indicators that what started as good stress is now affecting you negatively. Taking breaks, getting enough sleep, and maintaining a healthy diet can help keep stress levels in check.

“Long-term stress can leave you in a permanent state of fight or flight, which can overwhelm you and make it hard to cope. This can negatively impact your physical and mental health,” Udaipuri adds.

Seek support: Taking to friends, family or mental health professionals can help you learn new perspectives in coping up with negative stress. Sometimes, simply sharing your problems can also minimise the burden of stress.

Good stress is an essential part of life as it drives personal growth, enhances performance and fosters creativity. It needs to be managed carefully by following the above strategies. You can enjoy the benefits of good stress without letting it spiral into something harmful. Embrace the challenges that come your way, but do so with a strategy that keeps your well-being in mind. Remember, a healthy balance is key to thriving in today's fast-paced world.