Art Of Doing Nothing: Escape The Busy Trap By Embracing Niksen

In our constantly-connected world, the pressure to be productive is unrelenting. Email pings, deadlines loom, and social media beckons, leaving us feeling like we can never truly switch off. But what if the key to a happier, more fulfilling life lies not in cramming more in, but in embracing the art of doing nothing?

Enter "niksen" (pronounced "nik-sen"), a Dutch concept that translates roughly to "doing nothing." It's not about laziness or procrastination, but a mindful practice of stepping away from the constant busyness and allowing yourself to simply be.

Dr Tejas Shah, Clinical Psychologist at Healing Studio, Mumbai says, "By doing nothing, you're more present to yourself. You're not living in the past or the future, but you are living in the moment, in the present.”

Niksen isn't about staring blankly at a wall. It's about indulging in activities that bring you a sense of peace and rejuvenation. Think daydreaming, gazing out the window, taking a leisurely walk-in nature, or simply curling up with a good book.

Rest and relaxation, particularly through practices like niksen, offer a multitude of benefits for our mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

Here are some of the advantages niksen:

Improved focus: Engaging in niksen allows our minds to take a break from constant stimulation and activity. As a result, we can experience improved focus and concentration when we return to tasks.

Taking breaks for niksen can help prevent mental fatigue and maintain cognitive clarity throughout the day.

“Doing nothing' is an art of relaxing, it's an anti-dote to the 'internalized capitalism'. By doing nothing you allow yourself to be more mindful of your 'existence' by indulging in experiences that make you feel happy,” shares Abhay Negi, a student.

Enhanced creativity: Niksen provides space for our minds to wander freely and make new connections. This mental freedom fosters creativity and innovation, as we are more likely to come up with fresh ideas and perspectives when our brains are at rest. Incorporating niksen into our routine can inspire creativity and problem-solving skills.

De-stress and relax: Niksen promotes relaxation and stress reduction by allowing us to step back from the pressures of daily life. Taking time for niksen can lower cortisol levels, the stress hormone, and activate the body's relaxation response. This can lead to feelings of calmness and overall well-being.

Dipal Mehta, a Mumbai-based practising counsellor, shares, “That kind of relaxation one can opt is the sweetness of doing nothing and enjoying where we are in the present moment is the greatest blessing we can give to our lives.”

Sleep quality: Engaging in niksen before bedtime can promote better sleep quality. By winding down and allowing our bodies and minds to relax, we can prepare for restful sleep. Niksen can help alleviate tension and anxiety, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night.

Emotional well-being: Taking time for niksen can promote emotional well-being by reducing feelings of overwhelm and burnout. Niksen allows us to disconnect from the demands of work and responsibilities, giving us space to recharge and rejuvenate. This can lead to greater resilience, emotional balance, and overall happiness.

“‘Doing nothing’ isn't idleness, it's appreciating the present. Through “Niksen”, I’ve found gratitude for life's simple joys and the people around me who make it special. It's a reminder to slow down and cherish what matters,” adds Ayesha Khan, an undergraduate student.

The art of doing nothing is very simple and flexible because it doesn't require specific activities or equipment. It's about creating space in your day for unstructured downtime; however you choose to spend it.

How to incorporate niksen in your life:

Embrace boredom: We often feel pressured to fill every empty moment with activity. Resist the urge! Allow yourself to be bored. Sometimes, boredom can spark creativity or lead you to discover a new hobby.

Disconnect from technology: Put down your phone, close your laptop, and resist the urge to check social media. Immerse yourself in the present moment without the distractions of the digital world.

Mindful activities: Engage in activities that allow your mind to wander without judgment. People-watching at a cafe, listening to calming music, or gazing out a window are all great options.

An 18-year-old BBI student Palak Palejwala says, "In the hustle of college life, the art of doing nothing is a precious gift. It's a moment to sink into the present, clear our thoughts, and find gratitude. At first, it may feel awkward, but in that pleasant silence, we find renewal and a positive outlook on our everyday routines. Embrace the blessing of doing nothing – it's a transformative gift to ourselves."

Creative dabbling: Engage in a creative activity without a goal. Pick up a paintbrush, write in a journal, or play a musical instrument for the pure joy of it, not to create a masterpiece.

The key to the “art of doing nothing” is to be present and resist the urge to be productive. We must let go of the expectations and simply allow ourselves to be.