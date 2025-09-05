Designers Shantnu & Nikhil Make A Bold Debut At Moscow Fashion Week

Shantnu & Nikhil |

Known for redefining menswear with sharp tailoring, military-inspired silhouettes, and an irreverent take on tradition, Shantnu & Nikhil have carved a distinctive space in Indian couture. Their avant garde design vocabulary, and a fearless reinterpretation of heritage has defined a new kind of modern Indian couture. On September 1, they carried that voice to Moscow Fashion Week, marking their first international debut, and being the only Indian designers at the event. They unveiled Armouré, their bold debut womenswear line at the fashion week, staged at Zaryadye Park in the heart of the Russian capital. The collection, conceived around paradox and inspired from the 1930s, bore all the hallmarks of the design house. Bold blacks and reds, metallic brocades, hand-applied embellishments, cascading crystals, and pearl-studded embroideries came alive in sweeping drapes and sculptural silhouettes. We spoke to the designer duo soon after the launch to know more about this historic milestone.

As the only Indian designers at Moscow Fashion Week, what does this moment signify for you and for Indian fashion globally?

Being the only Indian designers here makes this debut not just personal but cultural. For us, it is about proving that Indian couture is not bound by geography or occasion—it belongs in the global conversation, alongside the world’s most daring voices.

Your brand is known for menswear. What inspired the shift to womenswear, and how was the response to Armouré?

Menswear gave us our foundation—structure, rebellion, and drapery reframed through couture. The shift to womenswear was about creating a bold new language and a couture identity for women that is red-carpet ready, sensual yet armoured, intimate yet resistant. The response was overwhelming, and we hope audiences continue to connect to the dualities we presented.

Do you see your Moscow debut as part of India’s cultural soft power on the global stage?

Absolutely. Fashion is soft power at its most instinctive. To showcase in Moscow is not just to present clothes, but to present India’s story of craft, resilience, and creativity. This is couture diplomacy, where design becomes the language of dialogue between nations. Our presence here amplifies India’s influence by showing that our craft is contemporary, fearless, and global.

How does your vision of Indian modernity resonate with Moscow’s audience?

Moscow thrives on paradoxes—imperial legacy and modern appetite for couture side by side. Our play of structure and drapery, rebellion and romance, mirrors that duality and speaks to a culture where heritage meets modern identity.

You also participated in the BRICS+ Fashion Summit alongside MFW, what were your key takeaways?

The Summit reinforced that fashion’s geography is shifting—shaped not just in the West but across centres like India, Russia, and Brazil. Sustainability in preserving crafts and innovating them for global relevance are central. The message was clear: the future of fashion is diverse, decentralised, and collaborative.

Is Indian design now being recognised globally as contemporary, moving beyond the ‘ethnic’ label?

Yes, and that shift is long overdue. Indian fashion is not defined by ethnicity alone; it is defined by its ability to merge heritage with modernity. We do not see ourselves as ‘ethnic designers,’ but as voices of global couture rooted in India. Armouré is proof that Indian design can be radical, sensual, and avant-garde, while staying rooted in craft.

With this launch, do you see yourself expanding into a permanent women’s line?

Armouré marks the beginning of a permanent womenswear voice within Shantnu & Nikhil Couture. This is not a capsule; it is the first step in building a red-carpet identity for women under our Maison.

Who is the Shantnu & Nikhil woman?

She is fearless, glamorous, and unapologetic. She wears Shantnu Nikhil Couture not as clothing, but as armour, as a voice, as a declaration.